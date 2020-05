Covid-19 deaths up in WC, KZN; Remdesivir gives world hope; Treasury warns economy could shrink by 16%; SAA

As South Africa’s lockdown restrictions were eased slightly at the weekend, many were out enjoying early morning exercise. But public health officials have urged vigilance on social distancing. At least 123 people had died of Covid-19 in South Africa by Saturday, with the highest number of deaths reported in the Western Cape. In a statement on Saturday, the Department of Health said 56 people have died in the province, with KwaZulu-Natal recording the second-highest number of deaths, at 34. At least 13 people have died in the Eastern Cape and 12 in Gauteng. Some provinces have not reported any deaths, including the Northern Cape, North West and Mpumalanga.