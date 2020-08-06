The world is changing fast and to keep up you need local knowledge with global context.
Magda Wierzycka: 80% probability for Oxford Covid-19 vaccine availability by September
Magda Wierzycka of disruptive financial services company Sygnia updates us on the status of the Oxford University Covid-19 vaccine and shares her views on important Covid-19 topics, including PANDA data.
