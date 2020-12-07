Robinhood

Online investment platforms: Entertainment or not? – With insights from The Wall Street Journal

by

‘Whenever a stock’s price changes, Robinhood updates it not just by showing an uptick in green and a downtick in red, but also by spinning the digits up and down like a slot machine. This flux of direction and color quickly becomes hypnotic’, says Jason Zweig of The Wall Street Journal.

'Whenever a stock’s price changes, Robinhood updates it not just by showing an uptick in green and a downtick in red, but also by spinning the digits up and down like a slot machine. This flux of direction and color quickly becomes hypnotic', says Jason Zweig of The Wall Street Journal.

This article is exclusive to Biznews Premium. Members please login here. Not yet subscribed? Taste before you eat by signing up here for a half price 30 day trial (card details required).

BizNews