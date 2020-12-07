The world is changing fast and to keep up you need local knowledge with global context.
Online investment platforms: Entertainment or not? – With insights from The Wall Street Journal
‘Whenever a stock’s price changes, Robinhood updates it not just by showing an uptick in green and a downtick in red, but also by spinning the digits up and down like a slot machine. This flux of direction and color quickly becomes hypnotic’, says Jason Zweig of The Wall Street Journal.
Cyril Ramaphosa: The Audio Biography
Listen to the story of Cyril Ramaphosa's rise to presidential power, narrated by our very own Alec Hogg.