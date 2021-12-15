The world is changing fast and to keep up you need local knowledge with global context.
Study finds Pfizer doses offer less protection against Omicron than against Delta – The Wall Street Journal
The study found that while Omicron reduced vaccine effectiveness against infection to 33% from 80% for Delta, its effect on protection against hospitalisation was less marked.
Cyril Ramaphosa: The Audio Biography
Listen to the story of Cyril Ramaphosa's rise to presidential power, narrated by our very own Alec Hogg.