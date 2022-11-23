Within two years, South African politics are likely to be very different. The ANC, which has ruled since 1994, is heading for well under 50% of the vote, ushering in a new era of coalition politics. There are mixed views on how this will impact the country – some believing the country will be paralyzed by fresh conflict; others hopeful that political coalitions are the perfect solution for a nation with such diverse backgrounds. BizNews founder Alec Hogg has been closely following the story, speaking on and off the record with many of the major players. In this webinar, he shares both sides of the argument. Helping you understand what to look for – and providing suggestions on how to best position yourself, and your investments – for the future that awaits South Africa.

