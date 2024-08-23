Gauteng Education Department: Deceit, delusion and dishonesty – Richard Wilkinson

Three weeks after Pretoria High School for Girls cleared twelve students of racism charges, the spotlight turns to the Gauteng Department of Education’s troubling handling of the case. The department’s procedural failures, civil rights violations, and questionable actions have raised serious concerns about its professionalism, political impartiality, and integrity. The ongoing suspensions, unsubstantiated investigations, and dissemination of misinformation highlight a broader pattern of misconduct that undermines trust in the department’s leadership.

Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.

By Richard Wilkinson

It has been three weeks since twelve white Matric girls at Pretoria High School for Girls were cleared of charges of racism which had been levelled against them. With the outcome of the disciplinary hearing now public and the initial fervour subsiding, it is time to take a broader look at the Gauteng Department of Education’s handling of the matter. What emerges is a deeply troubling narrative – one that calls into question the professionalism, political impartiality and integrity displayed by the department’s officials and leadership, both before and after the hearing.

A litany of procedural failures and civil rights violations

First and foremost, the department has yet to apologise for the highly inflammatory and baseless remarks made by two of its officials at school assemblies shortly after the scandal first broke in July. One official boldly declared to students and staff that the accused girls should be suspended with immediate effect. He said that he expects the school governing body to act against the students and that this should include the highest form of sanction which is expulsion. He made this statement before the facts had even been determined or any allegations proved. Even more shockingly, another official proclaimed that the Gauteng Department of Education would take decisive action against racism – regardless of whether any tangible evidence existed supporting the allegations.

Indeed, throughout this entire debacle, the need to formulate specific allegations and to present credible evidence seemed to have been treated like an afterthought. The accused girls were informed of the exact charges against them only on the morning of their disciplinary hearing, raising serious concerns about due process.

If there had been any hope that the department would manage the matter fairly, independently and impartially, these hopes were thoroughly dashed after the department embarked upon an aggressive media campaign the week before the disciplinary hearing. On Wednesday, 24 July 2024, sensational headlines regarding a racism scandal at Pretoria High School for Girls lit up South African news outlets. This followed the release of a press statement from the department, alleging that the girls had created a “whites-only” WhatsApp group upon “filled with racism and microaggression.” The department’s spokesman, Mr Steve Mabona, appeared live on eNCA, ensuring that the story received maximum press coverage.[1] Most shockingly, Mr Mabona even publicly announced the dates of the disciplinary hearing.[2] This was a blatant breach of protocol that appeared to be intended to incite trouble.

The purpose of suspending accused individuals in cases such as this is to defuse tensions, to protect the privacy of both complainants and the accused, to safeguard the investigative process and to allow for a free and fair inquiry. Yet the department’s actions had the opposite effect. Rather than calming the situation, they inflamed tensions both within the school and across the media. Matters reached a fever pitch when the Tshwane branch of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) threatened to protest at the school on the day of the disciplinary hearing.[3] Leading the charge was regional EFF leader, Obakeng Ramabodu, a firebrand councillor who had recently made national headlines by disrupting a City of Tshwane council meeting with inflammatory rhetoric. In one exchange, Mr Ramabodu had declared that he wished to “moer ’n boer” and “drink the blood of an Afrikaner.”[4]

As a result, Pretoria High School for Girls had hastily to arrange a secret off-campus venue for the disciplinary hearing, costing the school approximately R 20,000 in conference room fees. Extramural activities and afternoon sports were also cancelled. These precautions turned out to be justified. On Wednesday, 31 July 2024, dozens of EFF activists – some so intoxicated that they could barely stand – gathered at the gates of the school, leading a group of school students in singing “Kill the Boer! Kill the Farmer!”[5] All of this was broadcast on social media and on television – with the complete lack of self-awareness of the “anti-racism” protesters on full display.

It is not just the cost of the venue that needs to be considered. When factoring in the fees of the highly qualified independent advocate who was appointed to adjudicate the matter, along with the expense of hiring heavily armed security guards to protect the off-campus venue, the total cost to the school likely approached R100,000. This is the annual school fees of two girls that have effectively gone up in smoke.

The unjust and ongoing suspension of the school principal… and removal of the deputy principal

Then there is the issue of the continued suspension of the school’s principal, Mrs Erasmus. Now that the disciplinary hearing has cleared the students of the racism charges, it is evident that Mrs Erasmus acted appropriately when she first dealt with the situation in October last year. Despite her apt response, she remains suspended for 90 days while the Gauteng Department of Education embarks on a new investigation into alleged racism at the school.

The proper course of action here would be to lift Mrs Erasmus’ current suspension. If there are any credible new grounds for suspension, the department could then proceed with a fresh suspension based on those specific grounds. However, such a decision would require legitimate evidence of misconduct. So far, no such evidence has come to light.

In an attempt to justify the department’s approach, Mr Mabona appeared on eNCA and stated the following:

“The decision [to launch an independent investigation] is further motivated by the fact that the report of the SGB ruling makes no mention of racism or discrimination against learners whereas there has been a strong uh… you know… um… I can say… facts that existed at the school with allegation that there is racism at the school…”[6]

What are those facts that support the claim of racism? I don’t know. And, judging by his hesitant tone, neither does Mr Mabona. His remarks echoed earlier comments in which he claimed that there was a “strong presumption of the existence” of racism at the school.[7] On what basis was this claim made? Once again, no details were provided. It is patently clear that this investigation is little more than a baseless fishing expedition.

Crucially, (and unlike the recently concluded disciplinary hearing), this fresh investigation will be supervised by the Gauteng Department of Education and not by the school governing body. Last week, staff were informed that Mthuthuzeli Mdladlamba of Mdladlamba Inc Attorneys would be leading the inquiry. Mr Mdladlamba’s name and that of his firm do appear in the online records maintained by the Legal Practice Council.[8] However, other than these brief records, there appears to be no website or other online presence for his firm, suggesting that this may be a one-man band operation.

A concerned parent from Pretoria High School for Girls contacted me with several questions regarding the impending investigation. He said that he would like the department to provide the following information:

Full details on the individuals conducting the investigation, along with their credentials;

The specific terms of reference for the investigation;

A clear definition of the terms, “racism” and “culture of racism”, as understood by the investigating firm;

Confirmation on whether parents have the right to withhold their daughters from participating in the investigation;

Clarification on whether a parent or legal representative may accompany an accused person during interviews conducted as part of the investigation.

These are all valid concerns, and the disclosure of such information is not merely a courtesy but a legal obligation. According to section 9 of the Gauteng School Education Act 6 of 1995, when appointing an “appropriate person to conduct an inquiry,” the MEC of Education is required to provide written terms of reference outlining the scope of the investigation. Yet, to date, no such document has been published.

Many other parents are also determined not to let this investigation interfere with their daughters’ studies. Some have even sent a legal letter to the Gauteng Department of Education to make their position clear. Their concerns are entirely reasonable.

Meanwhile, Mrs Erasmus remains suspended until the end of October – effectively for the rest of the academic year. During her absence, there is a school to manage and exams that need to be prepared, supervised, and administered. This places an additional burden on the other senior staff members. Presumably, Mrs Erasmus will also continue to receive her full salary during this period. This raises further questions about the wastefulness of her suspension.

The department shows no signs of letting up. Just yesterday, I heard that they had gone one step further – effectively removing Mrs Schoombie from her position as Deputy Principal of Pretoria High School for Girls. To date, the school’s governing body has dealt with the department with tremendous grace and with the objective of maintaining a constructive relationship. I cannot imagine that this will continue much longer.

The general dissemination of myths and falsehoods

Another concern is the Gauteng Department of Education’s tendency to disseminate information that is demonstrably false – and for the press to amplify this misinformation at face value without first verifying its accuracy.

The first example of this tendency relates to the publication of the outcome of the disciplinary hearing. The outcome was handed down to the accused girls and their parents at the school on the evening of Thursday, 1 August 2024, with each of these individuals being made to sign a confidentiality agreement. Officials from the Gauteng Department of Education did not pitch on that evening. The officials were notified of the outcome on Friday morning and were invited to collect a copy of ruling. By midday on Friday, they had still not appeared at the school. After press inquiries started gathering momentum, the school finally issued a letter to parents on Friday afternoon notifying them of the outcome of the disciplinary hearing.

The reaction of the department’s spokesman was to declare that he was unhappy that the outcome had been “leaked” by the school to the media.[9] Firstly, the results were not “leaked” to the media but were formally announced to the school community after the girls and their parents had been informed of the outcome. This was done in a fashion that was perfectly acceptable considering the high levels of public interest garnered as a direct result of the department’s publication amplification of the matter.

A far more serious instance of dishonest spinning occurred the following week when Mr Mabona appeared on Newzroom Afrika. Justifying the decision to suspend Mrs Erasmus, Mr Mabona said that the original disciplinary hearing did not concern itself with racism but rather focused on violence.

Mr Mabona said:

“Remember, the SGB’s role was to discipline learners on allegations that were put to them. Remember we said there was suspected racism. But the SGB decided that they not going to say anything on racism. They said nothing about that. They only focused on bullying, violence, those allegations of physical violence as well as the disruptive nature of the behaviour of learners at the school. So those were the things that were focused on. They did not say anything on racism. So that is why we felt that let’s investigate all allegations of racism…”[10] (my emphasis)

Mr Mabona’s assertions in this dialogue are completely false. To be clear, the letters of suspension stated that:

“Your daughter, [redacted], was part of the WhatsApp group that allegedly expressed inappropriate opinions.”

The letters of suspension stated further that each child was charged with “expressions of opinions to cause the spread of hate” and “any content that refers to race.” The letters of suspension make no mention of bullying, violence or disruption, and this was never raised in the disciplinary hearing.

The above charges are confirmed in the SGB ruling at paragraphs 6 and 7. At paragraph 66 of the SGB ruling, the panelists held that:

“we were unable to find from any of the contents in the group chat, messages that constitute ‘extreme detestation and vilification which risks provoking discriminatory activities against that group.’ Consequently, the charge cannot be sustained.”

I cannot emphasise this point sufficiently: at no point were any of the twelve girls ever accused of bullying, violence or disruptive behaviour, as Mr Mabona claimed. Furthermore, the idea that the SGB ruling did not concern racism is also false. Indeed, this was the whole focus of the inquiry. Considering that Mr Mabona is the departmental spokesman and has been integrally involved in this matter, it is difficult to understand how he could have made such errors unless he were acting in bad faith.

Crucially, the press has amplified these falsehoods.

Writing in News24, journalist Prega Govender stated that “Twelve white pupils were found not guilty of charges of violence and bullying, disruptive behaviour, and violation of school rules.”[11] Meanwhile, on Instagram the Daily Maverick repeated the same unjustified claims, stating that:

“A probe by the school governing body was then immediately conducted. Days later, it found that due to insufficient evidence, the implicated pupils were not found guilty on charges of violence and bullying, disruptive behaviour and violation of school rules… Surprisingly, the report made no mention of racism.”[12]

It is clear that the journalists who published this content took their narratives directly from Mr Mabona and that they had not had sight of the letters of suspension or the SGB ruling. I believe that Newzroom Afrika, News24 and the Daily Maverick should set the record straight by retracting their stories, issuing a correction as well as an apology to the twelve girls.

Mr Mabona and I were invited to be interviewed on In Gesprek met Lourensa Eckardt on Monday 5 August 2024. Despite being listed on the schedule, Mr Mabona failed to attend the interview.

​

The only reasonable conclusion is that Mr Mabona is willing to disseminate disinformation in pursuit of an unstated political agenda, yet he is unwilling to publicly defend his actions.

This troubling behaviour frames the context of the internal memorandum which Mr Mabona sent to all Gauteng Department of Education staff on 14 August 2024, titled “Unauthorised Releasing / Disclosure of Confidential Information.” In it, he instructed staff that “only authorised spokespeople, who are in full possession of all the facts on any specific issue, may speak on behalf of GDE.” The memorandum concludes with a foreboding warning:

“All GDE officials are reminded that unauthorised release / disclosure of confidential departmental information could lead to consequence management.”

Considering that the Gauteng Department of Education oversees more than 2,000 schools, the wisdom and effectiveness of centralising all communication through a single departmental spokesman is questionable. Whatever the case, if Mr Mabona intends to be the sole arbiter of truth, it is imperative that he, at the very least, commits to telling the truth.

The involvement of the Matthew Goniwe School of Leadership

Finally, there remains the unexplained issue of the Matthew Goniwe School of Leadership, which has been contracted to provide a “diversification or social cohesion programme” at the school.

As with the principal’s suspension, the outcome of the disciplinary hearing renders this initiative questionable. If no racism was found at the school then, logically, there is no need for diversity and transformation consultants to address a racism issue that was never proven to exist. Yet, the Gauteng Department of Education remains committed to pursuing this course of action.

There are several straightforward but significant questions that parents and the school governing body should be asking and to which the department is obliged to provide clear answers:

What is the Matthew Goniwe School of Leadership being paid for this assignment?

Who is responsible for paying this fee – the department or the school?

Who will be delivering the content of the programme?

And what exactly will the content cover?

Given that the board of directors of the Matthew Goniwe School of Leadership includes numerous senior figures from within the Gauteng ANC, this situation raises a clear and concerning conflict of interest.

The Gauteng Department of Education: a predatory institution

The mishandling of this situation is shocking, but it is far from unprecedented.

We must remember that this is the same Gauteng Department of Education that in 2021 subjected a Pretoria teacher called Anneke Smit to a farcical disciplinary hearing after she said the word “polisiemannetjie” in class, a phrase which was twisted to be “police monkey” and portrayed as being racist. According to news reports:

“Smits’ union, the SA Teachers’ Union, asked for audio recordings of the disciplinary hearing but never received them. She appealed her dismissal, and on 21 October 2021, she received a letter from Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi dismissing her appeal.”

After receiving assistance from lobby group, Solidarity, Ms Smit eventually triumphed at the Education Labour Relations Council which found that her “dismissal was both procedurally and substantively unfair.”[13]

Keith Arlow is another teacher who was accused of racism in 2017 and was subjected to severe public bullying by Panyaza Lesufi’s Department of Education, eventually being dismissed by his school, St John’s College. Mr Arlow was subsequently cleared of all wrongdoing by the South African Council of Education – a fact which both St John’s College and the Gauteng Department of Education seem to be doing everything possible to ignore.

And so it is clear that what has happened at Pretoria High School for Girls is part of a broader pattern of abusive behaviour by the department. Why this abusive behaviour is so willingly enabled and validated by the media which seem to thrive on these sorts of scandals is a mystery. But what is not in doubt is that the Gauteng Department of Education is a predatory institution. Far from protecting the children entrusted to its care, the department uses them as pawns on Panyaza Lesufi’s political chessboard. This is despicable.

In the future, the Gauteng Department of Education should not be trusted by journalists as being a reliable source of information. And it should certainly not be trusted by school governing bodies, by teachers or by parents who, above all, must protect their children.

Read also:

This article was first published on School Capture