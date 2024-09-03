Election coverage in the USA has become a labyrinth of mixed messages. Chuck Stephens explores seven examples of how terms like “progressive” and “regressive” are used, the irony of “divisive” democracy, and the realignment of parties. Stephens also critiques the varying uses of “freedom,” the shifting stances of candidates, and the polarization of media. With each issue, the “truth” seems increasingly elusive, revealing a complex and often confusing political landscape.

Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.

By Chuck Stephens

Talk about mixed messages! The electioneering in the USA is so confusing it almost requires a User’s Guide! I have picked seven examples of the chaotic criss-crossing of news content.

First, the use of two related words – “progressive” and “regressive”. The broad term “progressives” includes not only Democratic Party but other contestants like the Green Party. They emphasize the future – they “are not going back”. They openly critique the Republican alternative for being “regressive”. This hits below the belt. Since Abraham Lincoln ran as the first candidate of the Republican Party, it has contested about 30 elections. Its progress led to the liberation of slaves. Its policies now attract the target group that used to support the Democrats. A recent study calculated that in the 2020 election, which was very close, the half that voted for Biden owned about 70 percent of the American economy. That is the hole in the truth. The other half that voted for Trump owned the other 30 percent of the economy. The rich and famous elite support the Democratic Party. It is far better resourced. Some union officials are even contemplating breaking longstanding endorsements for the Democrats, and switching their allegiance to Trump. For example, the Teamsters Union. The Republicans are not regressive. The butt of the truth is that the Democrats are snobbish.

Second, the way two other words are used – “divisive” and “democracy”. There is an irony here because America basically has a two-party system. It didn’t start that way but the two-party system developed quite early on. Then in the election that Abraham Lincoln won, a third party had emerged called the Republican Party. It was not there all along. Yes there are some independent candidates, but not always, and they tend to be “spoilers” rather than serious contenders. Like Ralph Nader in the 2000 election. The hole in the truth is that “divisive” is a built-in feature of democracy. Each side is vying for a majority, or at least to be first past the post. So tell me, what exactly is un-democratic about being divisive? The truth is that both parties are being divisive, because that’s the way American democracy works. It’s a snobbish put-down. The Republicans are getting the butt of the truth.

Third, both parties are talking about the immanent end of democracy. They make it sound like America’s constitution is suddenly at risk. That’s crazy. The hole in this truth is hearing it from the ruling party which has clearly weaponized the judiciary against its political foe. When they warn that Trump could trash Democracy, they are gaslighting. How about the un-democratic selection of their new candidate, when they feared that Biden might lose? Or the palace coup that removed a sitting president? If any actions are guilty of crossing the Rubicon and attacking the armies of Democracy, it is this chicanery. However, I will concede that Democracy is experiencing a major realignment. Robert Kennedy is ardently saying that the Democratic Party today is not the party of his father and uncle who ran “Camelot” in the sixties. Recognizing this realignment, he left the Democratic Party and ran as an independent. Then he crossed the floor (so to speak) to endorse Trump. There are major changes on the Republican side, too. The “free-cons” of Reagan are nowhere to be seen. Trump has shifted his party from the far-right closer to the centre. MAGA supporters are “natcons”. They are much more inclined to use the levers of power to prompt change, not leaving it to free markets or free enterprise. Both extremes are leaning toward the centre.

Fourth, the word “freedom” is used variously by Republicans and Democrats. Harris is ready to impose price controls and to approve a pro-choice constitutional amendment. She says women need the “freedom” to make their own choice. To Republicans this is not freedom at all, but a nanny state. Government gets bigger and bigger, and to the right wing, that takes away freedom. Truth becomes the butt of a Reagan joke: The ten most terrifying words in the English language are: “I’m from the government and I’m here to help you”.

Fifth, there is a lot of flip-flopping going on. Candidate Harris seems to be changing her mind, which is a woman’ prerogative. For example, on fracking. She excuses herself by saying that her values didn’t change, just her policy. Trump is also softening his anti-abortion stance. Basically Harris is trying to moderate her far-left track-record. Trump’s immigration policy forever has been building a border wall. The Democrats abandoned this, but now Harris is seeing its merits. The hole in this truth is that politicians are more pragmatic than dependable.

Sixth, both parties are split over the War in Gaza. American Jews have in the past supported mainly the Democrats. But this year, Harris in particular has criticized the intensity of the war, specifically its collateral damage. The hole in the truth is that pro-Hamas rallies have been tacitly encouraged by the Biden administration, as BLM riots were in the 2020 elections. The Republicans are the party of law and order and of “speak quietly but carry a big stick” as Teddy Roosevelt put it. (Another Republican president.) MAGA natcons interpret that as disengaging from distant wars. As for Israel, there are 15 million Jews in the world and 2 billion Muslims. Republican support of Netanyahu has been rock solid by comparison. However, the Republicans view the war in the Ukraine as “a border war” without sinister consequences to the rest of Europe. They basically see Russians as part of western civilization, not Asian per se.

Seventh, the polarization of the media. Facebook now admits to compromising free speech under pressure from the Biden administration. Twitter has since become “X” and is endorsing Donald Trump. When media moguls take on favorite journalists like Tucker Carlson, social media allows for adaptation. Donald Trump has even launched his own platform Truth Social, after the former owners at Twitter silenced him. Republicans call the mainline media propaganda platforms for the Democratic Party. Media bias is evident whether you look to the left or to the right. Ten years ago CNN was the most popular channel, now it’s down to tenth place and FoxNews is on top. In short, there is no longer any such thing as “the whole truth”. The hole in truth is that you can only get one side of it or the other. That is why debates between candidates are so important. There has only been one debate so far this year, and it basically brought Biden’s career to an end. Can Harris go toe-to-toe with the cleverest street-fighter in American politics? The truth may get a head-butt on 10 September on ABC?

Read also: