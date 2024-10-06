Parallel journeys: Puerto Rico and the Western Cape’s quest for independence – Dr Joan Swart

As Puerto Rico prepares for an upcoming independence referendum, it mirrors the Western Cape’s own quest for self-determination. Both regions seek greater control over their futures, driven by cultural heritage and political frustrations with central governance. This article explores how referendums serve as vital expressions of local will, highlighting the shared struggles of Puerto Ricans and Kaapenaars in their fight for autonomy and the preservation of their unique identities.

Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.

By Dr. Joan Swart*

Western Cape

In the democratic world, the right to self-determination has been one of the most profound (and recognised) political ideals, inspiring independence movements across the globe.

Today, we see Puerto Rico once again preparing for an independence referendum—one that reflects both its complex colonial past and its people’s desire to control their future. Interestingly, this resonates across thousands of miles with the Western Cape.

Although on different continents, Puerto Ricans and Kaapenaars share a common struggle—the need for local control over their own destiny through democratic means.

The Power of the Referendum

In recent years, the referendum has emerged as a powerful democratic tool to address questions of sovereignty and governance. Though often dismissed as non-binding exercises, independence referendums represent the genuine political will of a population. History shows that even when governments do not recognise the results, these votes can shift public discourse, shape policy, and empower movements to gain greater autonomy. Consider Catalonia’s 2017 referendum, or the Veneto region’s 2014 vote—both of which, despite opposition, were expressions of a desire for greater autonomy.

Puerto Rico is now at a similar crossroads. While the island’s status as a U.S. territory has long been a subject of debate, the upcoming referendum in November represents a clear opportunity for Puerto Ricans to define their future. The Puerto Rican people have long struggled with the limitations of their political relationship with the United States. Despite being U.S. citizens, they are denied full participation in American democracy, lacking representation in Congress and the right to vote in presidential elections. Independence, statehood, or continued territorial status—these options all remain on the table, but the island’s push for self-determination is undeniable.

Echoes from the Western Cape

On the southern tip of Africa, the Western Cape faces its own questions of autonomy. With its unique cultural identity and starkly different economic and political realities compared to the rest of South Africa, a growing number of people in the region are calling for independence. Like Puerto Rico, many in the Western Cape feel that their ability to protect their culture, manage local resources, and chart a prosperous future is hindered by an over-centralised government. By wasting less in the way of public funds and aligning priorities better, resources can be unlocked to deliver improved services. Combined with greater community input on aspects that affect people’s lives, such as safety, health, and education, this will have a noticeable and positive impact on people’s daily lives and their future.

Although there are vast differences in the political landscapes, Puerto Ricans and Kaapenaars are united by their shared experience of seeking a peaceful and democratic way to regain control over their own affairs. The Western Cape’s independence movement is vibrant. Recently, the Cape Independence Advocacy Group (CIAG) announced a private referendum is being organized to allow Western Cape residents to express their democratic will in a way that mirrors other global independence movements.

Why Non-Binding Votes Matter

Critics of non-binding referendums argue that they have little legal standing and can be easily ignored by central governments. However, what these votes lack in legal force, they more than make up for in political power. When large portions of a population vote in favour of independence or greater autonomy, governments are compelled to listen, otherwise they alienate significant parts of their electorate.

Puerto Rico’s upcoming referendum, for example, may not immediately lead to independence, but it will send a strong message about the island’s desires. Similarly, the Western Cape’s planned private referendum would show the South African government that the status quo is unsustainable. When the people’s voice is clearly heard through a democratic process, it forces political leaders to confront difficult questions about the future of governance and representation.

The Broader Quest for Self-Determination

The use of referendums for self-determination is not a rare phenomenon.

From Scotland’s 2014 vote to Quebec’s historic referendums in Canada, these democratic exercises reflect a global trend: people want control over their own destiny. The crux of these movements often lies in the frustration of regions or communities that feel marginalised or misrepresented by centralised powers. In Puerto Rico, as in the Western Cape, this frustration has been shown in growing calls for political change, driven by economic disparity, cultural distinctiveness, and historical context.

The Western Cape’s desire for independence or autonomy, like Puerto Rico’s push to redefine its relationship with the United States, speaks to a larger truth: in modern democracies, the people’s will cannot be ignored indefinitely. Even if the legal frameworks take time to adjust, the democratic principle of self-determination is rooted in the fundamental human desire for freedom, dignity, and self-governance.

Preserving Culture and Identity

One of the key reasons people across the world seek independence is the desire to protect their cultural heritage and identity. Puerto Rico’s cultural richness is deeply tied to its history, language, and traditions, and many fear that continued subordination to the U.S. will erode this identity.

Likewise, the Western Cape’s distinctive heritage—rooted in a mix of African, European, and other influences—is at the heart of its independence movement.

For both Puerto Ricans and Kaapenaars, independence is not merely about economics or politics; it is about securing a future where their unique cultures can thrive, free from the pressures of external governance that may not prioritise their preservation.

A Path Forward

The path to independence is never easy, and it is often fraught with political obstacles. Puerto Rico’s referendum may not deliver a clear or immediate answer, just as the Western Cape’s future remains uncharted.

But what is certain is that referendums, whether binding or not, are important barometers of political will. They provide a peaceful and democratic mechanism for expressing the people’s desires, and they can shift the course of history.

The upcoming Puerto Rican referendum is another step in a long journey, just as the Western Cape’s independence movement is part of a broader global trend. Both regions are seeking the same fundamental right: the ability to determine their own futures, protect their cultures, and secure the well-being of their people. The results of these referendums may not be legally binding, but they are politically significant.

In the end, these votes are not just about independence—they are about giving people a voice in their own destiny. A sustainably prosperous future is about creating a balance between global ideals and local traditional values. It is all people’s right to determine this balance for themselves.

Read also:

*Dr. Joan Swart is an exco member of the Cape independence Advocacy Group (CIAG) and chief of staff of the Referendum Party. She has a Psy.D. Forensic Psychology, MBA, and MA Military Studies

This article was first published by Daily Friend and is republished with permission