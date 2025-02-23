Economic suicide: How SA’s new land laws threaten everyone’s future – Jim Tait

Key topics:

Expropriation Act risks economic instability, like in Zimbabwe and Venezuela.

like in Zimbabwe and Venezuela. Land reform without title deeds undermines true property ownership and security.

undermines true property ownership and security. Unclear protections in the Act threaten investor confidence, food security, and jobs.

Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.

Support South Africa’s bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.

If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.

By Jim Tait

False assurances and empty promises

“It won’t happen here,” they said in Zimbabwe, right before it did. Today in South Africa, we hear the same hollow assurances: “This is different.” “We’ve learned from others’ mistakes.” “The Act has safeguards.” “We’re merely restoring dignity.” “No one will lose their home.” These political soundbites echo through parliament and across radio waves, while the Expropriation Act of 2024 pushes South Africa toward the same precipice that has swallowed other African economies.

“Land reform without economic damage” has become the latest catchphrase, joining other empty promises like “willing buyer, willing seller” and “use it or lose it.” But this isn’t just about land—it’s about the very foundation of our economy, and the consequences will reach far beyond farm fences and property lines. As investors quietly withdraw capital and banks cautiously tighten lending criteria, the warning signs are already flashing red.

The reality on the ground

The political class dismisses these concerns with practised ease: “We must correct historical injustices.” “The markets will understand.” “International investors support our transformation agenda.” These reassuring words might sound good in press conferences, but they don’t change economic realities. Walk through any major South African city today, and you’ll see the growing crisis that lies beneath the political platitudes.

Take the Valley of a Thousand Hills in KwaZulu-Natal, where uncontrolled settlement growth has led to deforestation, poor living conditions, and a lack of infrastructure. Or consider the massive informal settlement of Imizamo Yethu in Hout Bay, Cape Town, which has transformed a once pristine area into an overcrowded, unsanitary, and crime-ridden settlement. Politicians call these “temporary challenges in our transformation journey.” The reality? They represent hundreds of similar cases across South Africa since 1994, each one a testament to failed policies masked by eloquent excuses.

“We’re protecting productive land,” claim the architects of the Expropriation Act. Yet the definition of ‘productive’ remains dangerously vague, leaving it open to political interpretation. Today’s thriving farm could be tomorrow’s “underutilized resource” with the stroke of a bureaucrat’s pen. This calculated ambiguity in the legislation isn’t an oversight—it’s a feature, providing the state with maximum flexibility to interpret the law as political winds shift.

The consequences of allowing continued illegal land occupation extend far beyond these visible signs of decay. While politicians speak of “organic community development” and “grassroots settlement solutions,” the reality is stark: by permitting informal settlements to grow unchecked, the government creates an environment of entitlement, where more individuals believe they, too, should be able to occupy land without purchasing it. This escalating crisis leads to more illegal land grabs and an erosion of respect for property rights, creating a downward spiral that threatens to destabilize the entire property market.

“We’re following international best practices,” insist government spokespersons. Yet they conveniently ignore the fact that countries with strong property rights consistently outperform those without them. They dismiss examples of failed land reform policies in Venezuela, Zimbabwe, and other nations, claiming “our approach is unique.” But the economic principles remain the same, regardless of political packaging.

Ownership without title deeds is a sham

At the heart of this crisis lies a fundamental problem that politicians refuse to address: the issue of title deeds. “The people have the land,” they proclaim. But ownership without a legally recognized title is not true ownership—it is merely occupancy at the discretion of the state. This critical failing in South Africa’s land reform efforts has left many people who have been allocated land under redistribution programs without official title deeds, meaning they cannot sell, pass on, or use their land as financial security.

The economic fallout: From property values to food security

The Expropriation Act of 2024 threatens to compound these problems exponentially. “Trust the process,” we’re told. “The Act includes necessary protections.” This dangerous naivety ignores a fundamental truth: governments worldwide have a history of interpreting vague laws to serve political objectives, and once expropriation without compensation is codified in law, it becomes an enforceable reality.

Investor confidence is crumbling. “Foreign investors understand our unique situation,” claim government officials. Yet property rights are the cornerstone of a functioning economy, and without them, both foreign and domestic investors lose confidence in the security of their assets. We’ve seen this pattern before—countries that have weakened property protections, such as Zimbabwe and Venezuela, have suffered massive capital flight, hyperinflation, and economic collapse. History shows that land reform done responsibly—such as in post-war Japan or parts of Eastern Europe— can boost economic stability. But South Africa’s current approach lacks the structure and protections that made those models work. South Africa is already struggling to attract Foreign Direct Investment. While some argue this Act provides necessary reform, the reality is it will likely accelerate capital outflows, weakening an already fragile economy.

“Food security is guaranteed,” promise agricultural ministers. Yet commercial farming requires long-term investment, stable financing, and secure land tenure. If farms can be expropriated without clear guarantees of compensation, financial institutions will stop lending to farmers, limiting their ability to invest in irrigation, equipment, and expansion. The result? Lower agricultural output, increasing risk of food shortages, and higher food prices that will hit poorer communities the hardest.

“Property values will stabilize,” we’re assured. But the property market faces potential collapse. A stable property market, where individuals and businesses invest in land, housing, and commercial developments with confidence, is a key driver of economic growth. The uncertainty created by the Act will cause property values to plummet, destroying wealth for millions of South Africans. Banks

will become hesitant to issue home loans, knowing that expropriation could occur without adequate protection, leading to a downturn in the real estate sector.

“Jobs will be created through land reform,” politicians promise. The reality? Agriculture, real estate, and investment sectors support millions of jobs. As land values decline and businesses scale back investments, job losses will accelerate, worsening South Africa’s already dire unemployment crisis. We’ve seen this pattern in other countries that have undermined private property rights—South Africa is at risk of following the same devastating trajectory.

“The Act has built-in protections,” its defenders insist. But this is dangerously misleading. The law, as written, is what will be enforced. Governments change, leadership changes, and political pressures

evolve, but laws remain in place. The simple fact is that if a law allows for expropriation without compensation, it will be used, regardless of any political promises to the contrary.

International investors, financial institutions, and business leaders are not interested in verbal reassurances or political promises of “responsible implementation”—they look at legal frameworks and policy certainty. The Expropriation Act sends a clear signal that South Africa is moving away from a market-driven, investment-friendly economy and towards a state-controlled, high-risk environment.

For as long as the Act remains as written, it will continue to deter investment, reduce economic confidence, and undermine long-term growth. No amount of political spin can change the fact that this Act represents a fundamental threat to South Africa’s economic future. The question is no longer if this will damage our economy, but how severe that damage will be—and whether we have the courage to acknowledge it before it’s too late.

Read also: