Rational Perspective
Economist Dr Chris Kotze: GNU fiddles while SA burns
South Africa’s short-term gains mask deep structural economic challenges.
Key topics:
Market optimism rises on GNU and short-term cyclical wins in 2025.
Deep structural issues persist in productivity, inequality, and SOEs.
Investors face risks; export-led reforms needed for long-term growth.
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By Dr Chris Kotze