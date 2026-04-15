Dr Chris Kotze: The end of easy globalisation
Rational Perspective

Dr Chris Kotze: The end of easy globalisation

Why the dollar system and China’s export model are breaking—and what comes next…
Published on

Key topics:

  • End of “easy globalisation” driven by US–China imbalance shift

  • China’s state-led export model creates global overcapacity pressures

  • Dollar dominance weakening amid fragmentation and rising protectionism

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By Dr Chris Kotze

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Dr Chris Kotze

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