Rational Perspective
Dr Chris Kotze: The end of easy globalisation
Why the dollar system and China’s export model are breaking—and what comes next…
Key topics:
End of “easy globalisation” driven by US–China imbalance shift
China’s state-led export model creates global overcapacity pressures
Dollar dominance weakening amid fragmentation and rising protectionism
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By Dr Chris Kotze