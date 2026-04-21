Rational Perspective
When politics becomes war: The erosion of civility in the populist age - Ivo Vegter
From Slabbert’s Dakar dialogue to today’s culture of contempt and division
Key topics:
Slabbert’s Dakar meeting showed dialogue can bridge apartheid divide
Populism fuels dehumanising rhetoric, eroding civility in politics
Empathy and listening are key to resolving political conflict peacefully
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By Ivo Vegter*