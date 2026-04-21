Mbeki and Van Zyl Slabbert
Mbeki and Van Zyl Slabbert
Rational Perspective

When politics becomes war: The erosion of civility in the populist age - Ivo Vegter

From Slabbert’s Dakar dialogue to today’s culture of contempt and division
Published on

Key topics:

  • Slabbert’s Dakar meeting showed dialogue can bridge apartheid divide

  • Populism fuels dehumanising rhetoric, eroding civility in politics

  • Empathy and listening are key to resolving political conflict peacefully

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Ivo Vegter

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