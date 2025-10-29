Gaza genocide debate sparks rift in South Africa after Albanese visit: Marika Sboros

There was little peaceful in her delivery and content. Nor was there any reasoned, calm and fact-finding demeanour one normally associates with officials working on behalf of others at her elevated level.

Her lecture was overblown, rich in moral urgency, light on legal and factual nuance and heavy on emotion – and emotional blackmail. It was remarkable as much for what she did not say as what she did say.

Albanese chose her words carefully and described the NMF invitation as a “call to destiny”. She opened by declaring that “the world is watching its conscience collapse”.

She mostly called Gaza “Falasteen” throughout. Falasteen is the Arabic name for Palestine. It carries significant cultural, political and emotional weight.

Albanese drew direct lines between Nelson Mandela’s ideals and “the cruellest injustice of our time” – her synonym for the “genocide” she claims Israel has perpetuated in Gaza.

She used the word, Jew, just once in her lecture.

Albanese repeated the word, genocide, not just once in her 60-minute lecture. She intoned it 21 times, with increasingly demagogic intensity. At every single mention, she enunciated every one of genocide’s three syllables.

She called Israel’s war in Gaza a “textbook case of genocide”.

She called South Africa’s ICJ case “a moment of historic resonance” and warned of “huge repercussions from the (US)”.

Albanese framed genocide as a money-making venture for Israel, the US and other countries.

She said the “genocide” had pierced the “veil of Maya” and revealed the “underlying geopolitical calculation of the world’s most powerful nations”. The veil of Maya is a Hindu philosophical concept that describes the illusion obscuring true reality, making the world of appearances seem real while concealing the ultimate unity of existence.

Albanese spoke of genocide in overblown terms as “the dormant gene of an apartheid regime rooted in settler-colonialism”. Apartheid was another leit motief in her lecture’s threads.

She omitted any mention, even the slightest, of the event that started Israel’s war against Hamas: the genuine genocide aimed at Jews in Israel that Hamas intended by invading southern Israel on October 7, 2023 and attacking mostly civilian targets.

The October 7 massacre was so unprecedented in savagery that it quickly slipped into the annals of history as the worst terror attack in Israel and in modern history.

Details are known but bear repeating, since denialism is still rampant and in light of Albanese’s omissions in her lecture:

More than 1200 people were murdered and more than 5000 injured, most of them civilians, including children, babies, and the elderly.

Terrorists mass-raped women and children, the youngest, a girl aged just eight years, some of them so violently that their pelvises shattered.

They tortured, burnt alive and shot to death children in front of their parents, parents in front of their children.

The terrorists kidnapped more than 250 people, most of them civilians, and took them back to Gaza as hostages. Among those was young mother Shiri Bibas, and her sons, 10-month-old Kfir Bibas and Ariel, aged four. Terrorists murdered all three in captivity.

Captured terrorists revealed orders to kill, rape and kidnap as many Jews as possible. Hamas’s charter remains explicitly genocidal against Israel and Jews. Its leader vow publicly to repeat October 7 “again and again, until Israel is annihilated”.

Albanese’s UN report, entitled Gaza Genocide: Collective Crime, continues genocide claims. It highlights the complicity of over sixty governments, including Western and Arab states, through military, economic, diplomatic and humanitarian support.

She has support from legal experts, including eminent Jewish legal scholars and human rights advocates. Many equally eminent legal experts, Jewish and non-Jewish, vigorously disagree.

Each has offered legal critiques implicitly or explicitly challenging Albanese’s framing of genocide in Gaza. Each refers to the Genocide Convention requirement of proof of dolus specialis – the legal term for specific intent “to destroy a protected group in whole or in part”.

The phrase “in whole or in part” underscores that intent, not scale alone, defines the crime. It stresses a legal threshold that legal experts say Israel has not met in its military response to October 7, as it targets Hamas, not Gazan civilians.

Together, these analyses form cross-institutional rebuke of Albanese’s genocide rhetoric.

Legal scholars likewise criticise Albanese’s repeated invoking of apartheid and starvation claims, supported by human rights groups, such as Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch, echoing such framing.