Globalisation is unstoppable – adapt or get left behind: Nicholas Lorimer

At the same time, in the more obscure corners of the internet and the fringes of the Evangelical Christian movement, conspiracy theories about the New World Order (NWO), which have their origins in the early and mid-20th century and the opposition to the formation of the League of Nations and the United Nations, began to absorb some of the strands of anti-globalisation. Growing anger about immigration into the West, particularly by Muslim immigrants, grew steadily on the right, and picked up some of the arguments made by the anti-globalisation left, particularly as to the practice of offshoring manufacturing and the destruction of local cultures.

Fused together

The anti-globalisation stuff was finally fused together with the NWO stuff by professional crazy person Alex Jones who popularised the term “globalist”, which has since entered the popular discourse on the right. (For a more complete picture of the beliefs of the right-wing anti-globalisation crowd, see your nearest comments section – probably even the comments section below this article).

Ironically both left-wing and right-wing criticisms of globalisation are remarkably global in their nature, with connections and similarities between these movements across the world.

Critics of globalisation often talk about it as though it was purely some sort of policy decision: something decided in a room by a group of evil moustache-twirling villains. Different dates are given for the supposed origin of the crime: the Bretton Woods conference in 1944, various meetings of the IMF or the WTO, the founding of the United Nations, the formation of the EU. The truth however is that while particular government policies have shaped and influenced globalisation, the forces driving it are much more fundamental and much more technological.

Global markets of a sort have existed for centuries.

The most famous of these is the Silk Road, which is shorthand for the trade network which carried high quality luxury goods between Europe and China. The other important network was the Indian Ocean Trade network.

Even long before any sustained contact between Europe and India, during the height of the Roman Empire, India and Ethiopia played a major role in facilitating trade between China and Rome. Indeed, significant quantities of Roman coinage have been found in India, and the currency was so valuable that local Indian kings sometimes minted their own imitations of Roman coins.

Limited cultural exchange

This early version of globalisation had some cultural exchange but it was limited, as the trade routes often had middlemen so there was rarely direct transfer of goods between east and west. The focus of the trade was often luxury goods, high-quality glass to China, silk to Rome, for example. Disruption brought by war or disease often halted the trade.

This all changed, and the modern form of globalisation began with the Portuguese voyages of exploration from the 1400s and expanded Europe’s trade networks around Africa, and eventually into the Americas.

Small European ships with experienced crews soon allowed people for the first time in history to travel in one voyage across the world, sailing the high seas without relying on the monsoon winds (as was the case in the Indian Ocean.)

By the mid-1500s, silver mined in Peru was being sent to China to buy luxury goods for European nobles, creating a true global market.

By the 1600s, slaves from Africa were working plantations in the Americas to sell goods to European countries, which in turn sold finished goods back to the Americas.

Since then, competition between states and technological advancement have only driven globalisation. Better sailing technology and navigation made sea journeys safer and faster. The printing press allowed ideas to be spread more quickly and cheaply. Eventually the steamship and the telegraph made travel and communication even easier.

People moved or were moved across the world in ever-greater numbers: Europeans and Africans to the Americas; Indians to East Africa, Mauritius, and Guyana; East Asians to Malaysia and California.

Easy and efficient

In the 20th century, telephone networks, the container ship, aeroplanes, satellites and the internet have made travel and communication so easy and efficient that it is now easier to travel across the entire planet than it might have been in the ancient world to travel a province away from your home. Today a Tunisian street vendor can set himself on fire and influence a protest in Vietnam or Bolivia. An obscure internet post written by an American can drive a terror attack in New Zealand.

During this globalisation process, empires and states, kings and presidents, parliaments and senates have at times encouraged it, and at other times tried to halt it. During the 1890s, America tried tariffs and then repealed them. The British Empire tried Imperial preference in the 1930s. Various monopolies, trade closures, boycotts, blockades, great firewalls and bans have been tried, and yet still the incredible power of technology allows goods and ideas to slip through.

Today’s opponents of globalisation think that with a couple of tariffs here, or some capital controls there, they can reverse the tide of globalisation. They are mistaken. While you can slow down or sometimes even temporarily set back globalisation, unless you can uninvent the internet and the container ship, the ease with which goods and ideas flow will relentlessly continue as it has for 500 years.

Even a country like North Korea, which on paper has cut itself off from global information and trade, engages in international crime, shadow investments, counterfeiting of US currency and theft of cryptocurrency.

If a country could somehow isolate itself from the global networks perfectly, it would be at a competitive disadvantage. It would quickly find itself vulnerable to being colonised or vassalised by a country which embraced and benefited from globalisation.

“One world government”

So: is the age of the nation state over? Is the march to “one world government” inevitable?