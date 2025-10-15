Historic Trump deal could reshape Gaza and Middle East peace: Katzenellenbogen

The deal is already off to a slightly rocky start with Hamas not releasing all of the bodies of the now dead that were taken as hostages.

As it fights for its survival in Gaza against various armed Palestinian groups trying to step into the power vacuum, Hamas is now resorting to summary public executions. The terror group has clearly lost its once dominant position, and now, should it be largely disarmed, the deal is tantamount to its defeat. But civil war in Gaza is also bound to greatly complicate any efforts at governance and reconstruction.

The Trump vision of what he called a “historic dawn of a new Middle East,” is for a reconstructed Gaza and an Israel at peace with its neighbours. In his address on Monday to the Knesset, Trump also offered Iran a deal. That seems just slightly less far fetched than it was last week. And the deal could also pave the way for some sort of solution to the issue of a Palestinian state.

Both Israel and Hamas came under pressure to do a deal and it worked.

Just weeks ago Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu cast doubt on such a deal. And a few weeks ago Bezalel Smotrich, his Finance Minister, who has spoken of destroying Gaza to expel Palestinians, threatened to quit the cabinet if Israel signed the deal. Smotrich has yet to quit his Cabinet position, showing that he now might understand the new political reality.

At the US behest, Egypt. Qatar, and Turkey, brought pressure to bear on Hamas to release the hostages and do a deal. Hamas has had a policy of not giving way on anything. Israel would have had to have ended the war if Hamas had returned the hostages. Yet even in the face of massive civilian deaths it was not prepared to surrender. With Israel’s defeat of Hamas’ supporters in Lebanon, Hezbollah, the fleeing of the Assads from Syria, and the attack on Iran, Hamas’ supply lines largely dried up, and pressure from its patrons worked.

External pressure just might be the way forward for future Israel-Palestinian deals. The Palestinians would have been far better off had there been external pressure to accept a state. In Israel, the religious right , with little voter support, are king makers, making it difficult to reach peace deals. Hence, the need for external pressure. All this might seem to hark back to colonial times, but an injection of reality is often needed to move forward toward more durable political solutions.

It is the fear of Hamas’s sheer brutality and its Muslim Brotherhood ideas that has provided the glue for the political impetus of the Trump deal in the region. One danger is that the view on the Arab street differs from this.

The Muslim Brotherhood is banned in many Arab countries as it advocates violence and the ultimate establishment of a global caliphate under Sharia Law. Many Arab countries regard militant Islam as the primary threat to their own survival. The idea behind Hamas and the inspiration from the Muslim Brotherhood, which is behind many radical movements will not simply disappear. And the war in Gaza, particularly with the immense loss of Palestinian lives, has to have acted as a powerful recruitment tool for may Jihadi causes.

There are multiple sources of pressure that the US could have brought to bear on Hamas patrons, starting with the threat of restricting their access to these countries to the international financial payments system.

Clearly pressure was required from the US for both the Qataris and the Turks to bring Hamas to the table. Rather than ideology they mainly support Hamas out of expediency. They want to build up power and respect for themselves on the Arab street and counter the influence of Saudi Arabia. But they would certainly deal swiftly with any Brotherhood group that posed a threat in their own country.

The party of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, the Justice and Development Party (AKP) shares ideological strands with Hamas, but takes draconian measures against any threats to its own security. The Muslim Brotherhood is banned in Egypt and Cairo worries about the spillover of radicalism from the Gaza strip.