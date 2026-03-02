Rational Perspective
Marika Sboros: Revisiting Roedean affair and its agents of propaganda
How a cancelled school tennis match escalated into a wider political battle over Israel, antisemitism, and boycotts.
Key topics:
Roedean–King David tennis boycott sparks ongoing controversy.
Article alleges anti-Israel lobby using event for political gain.
Claims of antisemitism, genocide rhetoric, and boycott campaigns.
Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox every morning on weekdays. Register here.
Support South Africa's bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.
If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.
By Marika Sboros