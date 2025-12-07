Statutory body, not a political watchdog — NSPCA's interference in cabinet picks is out of order

They have no legal, moral, or institutional authority to dictate:

• who should or should not serve as Minister,

• what the President’s Cabinet portfolios ought to be,

• or what conservation policies South Africa must adopt.

Such behaviour is an affront to democratic governance. It is unprofessional, undemocratic, and deeply unbecoming of a statutory body.

Undermining South Africa’s Conservation Success

In choosing to campaign against:

• legal regulated hunting,

• the sustainable-use model, and

• the rights of landowners and rural communities to benefit from wildlife,

The NSPCA has positioned itself against the very practices that have made South Africa a global conservation leader.

They are now openly advocating for policies:

• that decimate wildlife populations elsewhere,

• that undermine economic incentives for habitat protection,

• and that contradict every major scientific body’s position on sustainable use.

This is activism, not animal welfare.

A Statutory Body Cannot Be Ideologically Captured

Given that the NSPCA is empowered under the SPCA Act to conduct inspections, lay criminal charges, and influence enforcement, the fact that it has embraced an extremist animal-rights ideology is cause for national concern.

The NSPCA has been complicit in trying to shape policy and legislation towards animal rights leanings for many years. Its members have not only interfered in legislation, but have been active in calls for boycotts and embargoes should they not get their way.

Possibly one of the greatest travesties committed by the NSPCA was its interference in the then Department of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries’ (DAFF) drafting of a new “Animal Welfare Act”, as this Act would have diluted the NSPCA power base by acknowledging other welfare organizations. This and other sabotage campaigns by the NSPCA have been communicated to various Ministers and Parliamentary Portfolio Committees over the years, questioning the suitability of the NSPCA to function as a statutory body.

Does the NSPCA itself acknowledge its unsuitability to function as a statutory body, as it will fight tooth and nail to hoodwink the South African public that it is an animal welfare organization, not an animal rights organization.

A cursory view of the NSPCA’s 9-page “Statement of Policy” document, its 103-page “Position Statement” document and social media will leave one in no doubt of the NSPCA’s animal rights bona fides, where everything from pigeon racing, fishing, hunting, to eating meat “is opposed”. How far does “opposed” stretch? Overzealous inspectors have demanded the withdrawal of all legal permits from law-abiding citizens because, in the NSPCA’s view, they are in contravention of the Animals Protection Act No 71 of 1962, and attempted prosecutions that the National Prosecution Authority withdrew as they have no basis in law.

The NSPCA no longer acts on objective cruelty or real animal welfare, but on subjective, ideological definitions of “harm” that have no grounding in science, no basis in law, and no place in a statutory institution. This warrants investigation.

The NSPCA likes to play the poor relative while aligning itself with not only international animal rights groups but also local organizations. These are all coming out and objecting to the appointment of Minister Aucamp, such as the EMS Foundation run by animal rightist Michele Pickover who seems to have carte blanche with the Steyn billions, money made off the backs of hard-working farmers, hunters, pigeon fanciers and many other ‘undesirables’.

A statutory body cannot be allowed to drift into ideological activism while retaining legal enforcement powers.

In general, an organization with a strong, inherent bias based on an animal-rights position would face significant legal and ethical challenges. The core principle of a regulatory body is to be impartial and apply the established law as written, free from actual or perceived conflicts of interest.

Core Conflict

Animal Welfare seeks to minimize animal suffering and ensure humane treatment within the existing framework of human use, be it agriculture, research, entertainment, breeding, pet ownership, etc.

Animal Rights fundamentally opposes the use of animals for human gain, advocating for an end to their status as property and the cessation of all such activities.

A statutory regulatory role requires the enforcement of the existing laws, which are predominantly based on animal welfare frameworks and legally permit the use of animals for specific purposes under defined conditions. An organization whose mission is to end all such use would be in direct conflict with the very laws it is tasked to regulate and enforce.

Legal and Ethical Impediments