Rational Perspective
Pete Kean: A boardroom solution to a farmyard crisis
A critique of Foot and Mouth advisory boards, exposing representation gaps, urgency failures, and why farmers remain excluded
Key topics:
Advisory board lacks representation of independent, frontline farmers
Slow, bureaucratic responses worsen the Foot and Mouth crisis
Excluding dissenting voices risks trust, livelihoods, and food security
Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.
Support South Africa’s bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.
If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.
By Pete Kean