Is secession the only way forward?: Mpiyakhe Dhlamini

Under these conditions, it is natural that there will be people who rationally conclude that there is no prospect of solving our biggest problems as a united country. And at the same time, those who believe decentralisation is an alternative to secession, must face the reality that the ANC has no political pressure to yield on decentralisation. If you can force them to decentralise, why can’t you get them to deregulate the labour market?

In fact, devolution of more power to provinces is a DA policy. How far has their GNU coalition partner, the ANC, compromised on this since the GNU was formed? What about DA labour and economic policy? The truth is, there has been very little movement on these fronts. In fact, this carries serious risk for the non-ANC parties in the GNU - voters may conclude that their policies are also unable to solve our problems. After all, you’re in coalition, but I still can’t get a job and my neighbourhood is still as dangerous as it was, likely even worse.

On the other hand, secession puts the fate of a community in its own hands. A strong secessionist movement does not require permission from the government; all you need to become your own country is the will of the people in that region and international support. You can even become de facto independent like Taiwan and Somaliland, if the central government is weak enough.

At this moment, I challenge anyone to show me any other ray of hope apart from secession. And this does not necessarily mean a successful secession movement needs to end up leaving the country. The end state of such a movement may be to force the central government into making concessions, this is exactly what has happened in countries like the United Kingdom and Canada, where secessionist movements (Scottish and Quebec independent movements being the most prominent) led to concessions on decentralisation.

The government needs to face the real prospect that it may lose part of the territory it controls if it does not concede on devolution. In Canada, Quebec even has some control over its foreign policy.

Everyone immediately assumes secession is a white Western Cape idea, but there are many parts of South Africa that chafe under the impositions of the central government. Everything from boundary changes that serve ANC/central government power at the expense of communities (Matatiele, Vuwani, etc.) to water and mining rights have been a cause of friction.

In addition, some communities have taken steps to gain a measure of autonomy from central government (I am not saying these communities are fighting for secession): the Royal Bafokeng in the North West, Orania in the Northern Cape, traditional councils in places like the OR Tambo District of the Eastern Cape, Makhanda Citizens Front in the Eastern Cape etc. There is clearly a desire by many communities (not just the Western Cape and KZN) to gain greater control over their own fates.

In addition, many communities have some form of neighbourhood watch program, the richest parts of the country use private security to replace police functions while poorer areas have vigilante groups which are often supported by the community. In fact, I don’t know of any community that doesn’t have some sort of attempt to replace police functions, yet the government refuses to decentralise policing.

This becomes more important if you think about what happened in KZN in July of 2021. Communities had to stand against mobs of rioters and looters on their own. In fact, they saved the government itself by preventing a complete breakdown of law and order. And what did the government do to thank these law-abiding citizens? It immediately tried to disarm these people, even though legal gun ownership was key to stopping the unrest and protecting communities.