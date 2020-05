CR: Level 3 lockdown from 1 June but hotspots closely monitored; booze allowed, no ciggies; Sasol; Hertz

South Africa’s strict lockdown measures are set to ease significantly in June 2020, with many allowed to go back to work and buy alcohol. But special task teams will monitor areas that have been declared hot spots, which includes the major city centres around South Africa. Borders will remain closed but air travel will be slowly relaxed for business. These changes were announced by the President on Sunday night as he unveiled government plans to get the economy restarted. South Africa moves to level 3 of the Covid-19 containment plan. Commuters will be expected to wear masks. And, unfortunately for smokers, the cigarette ban will not be lifted any time soon. He also addressed the concerns of the restaurant industry, saying the government is trying to figure out what’s next for hospitality. Listen to these snapshots from