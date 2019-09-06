Shock as World Cup hero Chester Williams dies after a heart attack

Chester Williams was a trailblazer in South African rugby. He was the first player to effectively burst the all-white bubble in which Springbok rugby was being played in the immediate post-isolation period. He is best remembered for his dramatic return to the 1995 World Cup squad after having had to withdraw from the team prior to the start of the tournament due to injury. He was replaced by Pieter Hendriks who scored a famous try in the opening match against Australia at Newlands by running around the much-feared David Campese to cement his place in the side. Williams recovered quickly from his injury, but the door had closed on him and only another player’s injury or expulsion from the team would give him another chance to play in the World Cup. And then came the Battle of Boet Erasmus when South African and Canadian players were involved in a vicious punch-up which resulted in a red card for James Dalton and the expulsion of Dalton and Pieter Hendriks after a subsequent disciplinary hearing. Dramatically, Chester was back. It was important for him to be back, not only because he was the best player to replace Hendriks, but also because if the Springboks were to live up to their motto of “One Team, One Country”, the squad couldn’t be a bunch of white men. He could not have made a more explosive return, scoring four tries against Samoa at Ellis Park, even if, by his own admission, he didn’t actually ground the ball for his 4th try as he was pushed over the line by his pack of forwards. Williams’s humility belied the enormous impact he made on young black players who came after him and who also achieved the highest honours. He leaves an indelible legacy in South African rugby. – David O’Sullivan

Mr Mark Alexander, President of SA Rugby, reacted with shock and disbelief when the news of the death of former Springbok wing and Blitzboks captain and coach Chester Williams surfaced on Friday afternoon.

Williams was a star of the Springboks’ Rugby World Cup-winning squad in 1995 and one of the best wings in South African rugby history. He passed away from a heart attack in Cape Town on Friday afternoon, aged 49.

Not you too Chester? How can we forget the symbolic role you played with the team in winning us the historic 1995 Rugby World Cup. Your impact both on and off the field in forging unity amongst all South Africans remains your greatest legacy. Siyabonga. Sithi ndlelanhle. pic.twitter.com/nEu8pYqq7W — Cyril Ramaphosa 🇿🇦 (@CyrilRamaphosa) September 6, 2019

“The news of Chester’s passing is devastating and hard to believe, as he was still young and seemingly in good health,” said Mr Alexander.

“Chester was a true pioneer in South African rugby and his performances at the World Cup in 1995, as a snapshot of his Springbok career, will forever be etched in the hearts and minds of our rugby public.

“As a member of the Springbok class of 1995, Chester was not only well-known in the rugby fraternity, but he was a much-loved South African whose influence stretched wider than just the rugby world.

“He was passionate about rugby and South Africa and as coach, at various levels, selflessly gave back to the game after he hung up his boots. He played with courage and was a beacon of light in his community and in the broader South African context.

“Chester Williams had so much more to give. Our thoughts and condolences are with his wife, Maria, his children, family and friends during this very sad time.”

Nicknamed the “Black Pearl”, Williams was born in Paarl on 8 August 1970. He played for DHL Western Province and the Xerox Golden Lions during his provincial career, which stretched from 1991 to 2000. He also had two seasons of Vodacom Super Rugby with the Cats.

Williams made his Springbok debut against Argentina in 1993 and played 27 Tests for South Africa until his last Test, against Wales in 2000, scoring 14 Test tries in the process. In total, he played 47 matches in the green and gold and scored 27 tries.

In 1995, he was a member of the initial Springbok squad for the Rugby World Cup, but had to withdraw due to injury shortly before the tournament started. He was later recalled and scored four tries in the quarter-final against Samoa.

Williams was named the SA Rugby Player of the Year in 1994. Apart from lifting the Webb Ellis Cup in 1995, Williams was also a member of the Springbok squad that won the Castle Lager Rugby Championship (then Tri-Nations) in 1998, and he won the Currie Cup with the Xerox Golden Lions in 1999.

Blessed with speed to burn and great anticipation, sevens rugby was also a natural fit for Williams, who played in 22 tournaments for the Springbok Sevens team, including the Rugby World Cup Sevens tournaments in 1993 and 2001. He also captained the Blitzboks at the Commonwealth Games in 1998.

After his playing days, Williams turned to coaching, where he was involved at various levels of the game, including the Blitzboks, Cats (Vodacom Super Rugby), the national teams of Uganda and Tunisia, the Phakisa Pumas (Currie Cup), and more recently the University of the Western Cape in the FNB Varsity Cup.

Williams is the fifth member of the Springbok squad from 1995 to pass away, after Kitch Christie (coach), Ruben Kruger (flank), Joost van der Westhuizen (scrumhalf), and James Small (wing), who passed away two months ago.

Williams is survived by his wife, Maria, and three children, Ryan and twins, Matthew and Chloe. Funeral arrangements have not yet been made and will be communicated in due course.

