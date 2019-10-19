It’s us versus the world; no South Korea repeats please

Since the early 90s, it’s not often South African sport finds itself up against the world.

But as the Springboks take on Japan this weekend in the Rugby World Cup quarterfinal, you can bet your bottom dollar this is the case.

The last time a home favourite exceeded expectations in such a high-profile tournament was South Korea in 2002, and they made it to the semi-finals of the Soccer World Cup.

So having ticked off both Ireland and Scotland already, the Japanese team are sure to fancy their chances of a repeat win over the Springboks #2015RugbyWorldCup.

Let’s rather scrapbook those blossoms and make sure it isn’t three big wins on the spin…