Rugby Australia left with financial blow as Bokke bow out of championship

By Jarryd Neves

Rugby Australia was taken aback by the decision for South Africa to withdraw from the Rugby Championship. According to Reuters UK, chairman Hamish McLennan has said that they are confident they can handle the financial hit that has come as a result of South Africa backing out.

South Africa pulled out of the championship last week, amid concerns around player fitness and various Covid-19 protocols.

Speaking to reporters, Reuters UK says, McLennan was surprised and disappointed at South Africa’s withdrawal from the championship.

In a video shared by The Sydney Morning Herald, McLennan remarks, ‘It will cost us quite a lot of money, but we’ll find a way through it.’ He adds, ‘We’re a little perplexed but we’ve got to move on.’

‘We would have given them ample time to prepare for the tests, we’ve already got the Argentinians out here at the moment and they are quite satisfied with how their preparations are going,’ said McLennan.

According to Reuters, the chairman of Rugby Australia was confident that the Rugby Championship would be back to ‘full complement’ in 2021.

The impact of this will see SANZAAR now reverting back to its original international competition format of the Tri-Nations, this time involving Argentina, Australia and New Zealand’ according to an update on Sanzar’s website.

