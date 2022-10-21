Kieran Campbell was a scrumhalf, and he has gone on to excel in coaching, progressing from an academy coach to coaching a senior side. In the space of two years, he has had a hand in coaching attack and managing to help the teams score over 125 tries. At the end of the season, he was tasked with tackling the art of defence and helping the team become defensively solid.

Now he’s focused on stopping defences and, as a first-time defence coach, is taking the challenge head on at Ulster.

