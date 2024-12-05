SA teams poised for a defining Investec Champions Cup campaign: Round one preview

The 2024/25 Investec Champions Cup kicks off this weekend with high expectations for the three South African teams—DHL Stormers, Hollywoodbets Sharks, and Vodacom Bulls. Entering their third season in the competition, they aim to not only maintain their dominant home record but also prove they can excel deep into the knockout stages, even on foreign soil.

Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.

The seventh BizNews Conference, BNC#7, is to be held in Hermanus from March 11 to 13, 2025. The 2025 BizNews Conference is designed to provide an excellent opportunity for members of the BizNews community to interact directly with the keynote speakers, old (and new) friends from previous BNC events – and to interact with members of the BizNews team. Register for BNC#7 here.

BizNews Reporter

South Africa’s home fortress

South African teams have been formidable at home in their brief Champions Cup history. Across two seasons, they have won 13 of 14 home matches, including flawless group-stage performances. The Bulls have particularly excelled at Loftus Versfeld, notching victories over heavyweights like Lyon, Exeter Chiefs, and Saracens. Similarly, the Sharks have defended Kings Park with aplomb, delivering commanding wins, including a 50-35 demolition of Munster in the 2022/23 round of 16.

The Stormers, too, have made Cape Town Stadium a fortress. Notable scalps include La Rochelle and Sale Sharks last season. However, the Stormers’ agonizing one-point loss to La Rochelle in the 2022/23 round of 16 remains a reminder of how small margins can define Champions Cup campaigns.

Breaking the quarterfinal ceiling

While South African teams have excelled at home, they are yet to break into the semifinals. A major factor is the absence of home-field advantage in the knockout stages due to the country’s partial shareholder status in the competition. This will change in 2025/26, but for now, the road to European glory requires conquering foreign venues.

The Bulls’ impressive away performances in the United Rugby Championship (URC) this season, including victories against Benetton, Ospreys, and Connacht, suggest they are better equipped for the challenge. The Sharks, bolstered by their Springbok-laden squad, and the Stormers, buoyed by their away wins over Stade Français and Connacht last season, also have reasons to feel confident heading into this campaign.

Bulls vs. Saracens: A chance to set the tone

The Vodacom Bulls’ opening match against Saracens on Saturday night is among the most anticipated fixtures of the round. Last season, the Bulls triumphed 42-36 over Saracens at Loftus Versfeld, exploiting the high-altitude advantage. This time, the venue shifts to London, where Saracens will aim to exact revenge.

Jake White is expected to deploy his strongest lineup, and a victory here would be a significant statement of intent for the Bulls, demonstrating their ability to win against top-tier European opposition on the road.

To share in the excitement, BizNews has created a predictor league on Superbru, a Saffer created platform where millions of sports nuts try their hand at forecasting. As a member of our community, you can join in by joining the pool here: https://www.superbru.com/investec_champions_cup_predictor/pool.php?p=12913236 or by downloading the Superbru Rugby app from https://www.superbru.com/get-superbru-rugby and searching for the league with code: veinomit

Sharks and Stormers look to capitalize at home

The Sharks open their campaign against an Exeter Chiefs side languishing at the bottom of the Gallagher Premiership table. The Durban side will be firm favorites to secure maximum points at Hollywoodbets Kings Park. Their formidable Springbok contingent, including players like Siya Kolisi and Lukhanyo Am, should provide the firepower needed to start the season with a bang.

Meanwhile, the Stormers face a stern test against Toulon in Gqeberha. The French giants, renowned for their physicality and pace, pose a formidable challenge. Toulon’s pedigree as former European champions and their recent EPCR Challenge Cup triumph make them one of the toughest opponents the Stormers could have drawn. However, with home support and the Stormers’ disciplined defensive systems, the match could tilt in favor of the Cape side.

Key matches beyond the South African contingent

Elsewhere, the weekend offers a host of tantalizing fixtures. Bath host La Rochelle in the curtain-raiser on Friday night. With Johan van Graan at the helm, Bath will aim to build on their domestic form, while Ronan O’Gara’s La Rochelle seek to reclaim European supremacy after falling short last season.

The reigning URC champions, Glasgow Warriors, will look to rediscover their form against Sale Sharks after a narrow victory over Scarlets in domestic play. Racing 92 and Harlequins lock horns in Paris, promising a high-octane encounter between two attacking powerhouses.

Fixtures and times

Friday, December 6

Bath v La Rochelle (22:00)

Saturday, December 7

Hollywoodbets Sharks v Exeter Chiefs (15:00)

Clermont-Auvergne v Benetton (15:00)

DHL Stormers v Toulon (17:15)

Northampton Saints v Castres Olympique (17:15)

Munster v Stade Français (19:30)

Saracens v Vodacom Bulls (19:30)

Glasgow Warriors v Sale Sharks (22:00)

Racing 92 v Harlequins (22:00)

Sunday, December 8

Bordeaux Begles v Leicester Tigers (15:00)

Toulouse v Ulster (17:15)

Bristol Bears v Leinster (19:30)

As the Champions Cup unfolds, South African teams will aim to extend their dominance at home while proving they can make a lasting impact on European soil. The first round promises drama, excitement, and a glimpse of what could be a groundbreaking season for southern hemisphere rugby in Europe.

Read also: