BizNews Rugby: Felix Jones returns to Boks’ staff; home test match venues announced; and URC predictions

Springbok rugby gets a major boost with the return of Felix Jones to the coaching staff, reinforcing South Africa’s ambitions for a historic three-peat at the 2027 Rugby World Cup. Meanwhile, Rory Steyn unpacks the recently announced home test venues for 2025, highlighting a crucial Rugby Championship showdown at Eden Park. In URC action, he provides insights and predictions for a packed weekend of fixtures, including key South African derbies. Read on for Rory’s expert analysis and predictions for the upcoming games.

The Springboks’ coaching staff receives a significant reinforcement with the return of Felix Jones, a move that could prove instrumental in South Africa’s long-term World Cup ambitions. Jones, previously linked with the British and Irish Lions tour to Australia, has instead opted to rejoin Rassie Erasmus and his team, bringing his expertise back into the Springbok fold. With an expanded coaching lineup, including Tony Brown, Deon Davids, Jerry Flannery, and Dwayne Vermeulen, South Africa is leaving nothing to chance in their quest for continued dominance.

On the international front, Rory Steyn highlights the significance of the 2025 Rugby Championship match at Eden Park, where the Springboks will face the All Blacks in a historic battle. With New Zealand’s long-standing unbeaten record at the venue on the line, it is shaping up to be the match of the year, even surpassing the much-anticipated British and Irish Lions tour.

Turning to the United Rugby Championship, this weekend’s fixtures promise thrilling encounters, with two major South African derbies taking centre stage. The Lions host the Sharks at Ellis Park, with Steyn predicting a narrow six-point victory for the home team. Meanwhile, the Bulls take on the Stormers in Pretoria, where he foresees a ten-point win for the Bulls in this iconic North-South clash.

Elsewhere, Munster is tipped to beat Edinburgh by 11 points at home, while Zebre is expected to comfortably defeat the struggling Dragons. In Dublin, Leinster’s depth makes them firm favourites against Cardiff, with Steyn predicting a 12-point margin. Ulster is set to edge past Scarlets in a tight contest, Glasgow Warriors are expected to dominate the Ospreys, and Connacht is tipped for a close win over Benetton in Galway.

As the URC resumes without international players involved in the Six Nations, Steyn emphasizes the opportunities it provides for emerging talent to step up and make their mark. With fierce competition across the board, fans can look forward to a weekend of intense rugby action.

Rory Steyn’s URC predictions:

Munster vs Edinburgh (Friday, 1 March, 21:35 CAT, Musgrave Park): Rory Steyn’s prediction – Munster by 11

(Friday, 1 March, 21:35 CAT, Musgrave Park): – Munster by 11 Zebre vs Dragons (Friday, 1 March, 21:35 CAT, Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi): Rory Steyn’s prediction – Zebre by 13

(Friday, 1 March, 21:35 CAT, Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi): – Zebre by 13 Lions vs Sharks (Saturday, 2 March, 15:00 CAT, Ellis Park): Rory Steyn’s prediction – Lions by 6

(Saturday, 2 March, 15:00 CAT, Ellis Park): – Lions by 6 Bulls vs Stormers (Saturday, 2 March, 17:05 CAT, Loftus Versfeld): Rory Steyn’s prediction – Bulls by 10

(Saturday, 2 March, 17:05 CAT, Loftus Versfeld): – Bulls by 10 Leinster vs Cardiff (Saturday, 2 March, 19:15 CAT, RDS Arena): Rory Steyn’s prediction – Leinster by 12

(Saturday, 2 March, 19:15 CAT, RDS Arena): – Leinster by 12 Ulster vs Scarlets (Saturday, 2 March, 21:35 CAT, Kingspan Stadium): Rory Steyn’s prediction – Ulster by 5-7

(Saturday, 2 March, 21:35 CAT, Kingspan Stadium): – Ulster by 5-7 Glasgow Warriors vs Ospreys (Saturday, 2 March, 21:35 CAT, Scotstoun Stadium): Rory Steyn’s prediction – Warriors by 14

(Saturday, 2 March, 21:35 CAT, Scotstoun Stadium): – Warriors by 14 Connacht vs Benetton (Sunday, 3 March, 19:00 CAT, The Sportsground): Rory Steyn’s prediction – Connacht by 3

With exciting URC action ahead and the Springboks solidifying their setup for the future, rugby fans are in for a thrilling period in the sport.

