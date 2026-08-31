Precision flying or reckless risk?: Airlink's DHL Stadium flyover divides opinion at home and abroad

Two Airlink jets buzzed DHL Stadium's roof by an estimated 12 to 14 metres before Saturday's Test, an unofficial low-flying record. Reaction split fast: some hailed precision flying, others called it reckless. Airlink insists it stayed within SACAA-approved limits. Aviation figures aren't so sure..BizNews Reporter.A pre-match flyover by two Airlink passenger jets over Cape Town's DHL Stadium ahead of Saturday's Springboks-All Blacks Test in the Rugby's Greatest Rivalry tour has triggered an international debate over aviation safety, after flight-tracking data showed the lead aircraft passed within roughly 12 to 14 metres of the stadium roof.The formation flypast, involving an Embraer E190 (ZS-YAE) painted in Springbok green and an Embraer E195 (ZS-YDE) in All Black colours, took place moments before kick-off in the second Test of the Castle Double Malt Rugby's Greatest Rivalry series, in front of a capacity crowd of roughly 55,000. Airlink is the tour's official domestic airline partner and had already staged a similar, less dramatic flyover ahead of the series opener at Ellis Park a week earlier..How low was "low"?According to flight-tracking service Flightradar24, the lead jet's lowest recorded ADS-B altitude was 50 feet at standard pressure — roughly 205 to 210 feet above sea level once corrected for local air pressure. With DHL Stadium standing about 164 feet tall, that put the aircraft an estimated 41 to 46 feet, or 12.5 to 14 metres, above the roofline. MyBroadband reported that, in the context of the stadium clearance, this was closer than any flight altitude Flightradar24 has ever logged, effectively an unofficial low-flying record.South Africa's civil aviation regulations generally require aircraft to stay above 1,000 feet over built-up areas or crowds unless the regulator has granted special dispensation, the New Zealand Herald reported..A viral moment, a divided reactionFootage of the jets crossing the stadium — at one point appearing to pass through pyrotechnic smoke — spread rapidly on social media and was picked up by international outlets, including Sky News and US networks. Reactions split sharply along familiar lines. American outlets tended toward alarm: Fox News called it one of the "wildest flyovers ever", while the New York Post reported that onlookers were left "horrified" and warned the moment "could've been catastrophic". Sky Sports opted for a more measured "That was mighty low!"Within South Africa, reaction was more mixed but generally more forgiving, with many social media users framing the manoeuvre as a spectacular, if hair-raising, display of precision flying reminiscent of the country's flyover tradition dating back to the 1995 Rugby World Cup final. Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Gayton McKenzie publicly backed the pilots, writing on social media that South Africa has "the best pilots in the world" and joking that he would next ask them to "land on the field", Cape Town Etc reported.Aviation experts were more circumspect. Experienced New Zealand pilot Vaughn Davis told the Herald the aircraft were "too low", and that New Zealand Rugby should seek assurances about future flyovers, noting that safe minimum heights over crowds are set out in each country's civil aviation rules. He added that low-flying records can only be equalled, not broken, given the risks involved. Some social media commentators speculated the flight might not have been approved at all — a claim directly contradicted by Airlink.New Zealand Rugby itself struck a neutral tone, noting it played no role in approving flyovers, while the All Blacks' own social media account posted footage of the jets with the caption "That's impressive.".Airlink's responseAirlink has firmly defended the flypast. In a statement, the airline said the manoeuvre "demanded careful planning and rehearsal", having required the crews to navigate at roughly 150 knots at low altitude, and that it was carried out "within the SACAA's approved and rehearsed safety altitude and speed limits", with guidance and support from the South African Civil Aviation Authority and Air Traffic Navigation Services throughout. Each aircraft, the airline said, was flown by three senior captains sharing commander, co-pilot and safety/technical officer roles. Airlink has also pointed out, as some reports have noted, that camera angles and changes in aircraft pitch can make a flypast look considerably closer to a structure than it actually was.The Springboks went on to beat the All Blacks 33-26, levelling the four-Test series at 1-1 ahead of the decider in Soweto on 5 September — though for many, the aircraft, not the rugby, dominated the conversation afterwards..Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox every morning on weekdays. Register here.Support South Africa's bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.