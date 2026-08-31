CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA - AUGUST 29: Airlink Embraer E-Jets flyover during the Castle Double Malt Rugby's Greatest Rivalry, 2nd Test match between South Africa and New Zealand at DHL Stadium on August 29, 2026 in Cape Town, South Africa. (Photo by Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images)
Genius or insanity?Photo by Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images
Rugby

Precision flying or reckless risk?: Airlink's DHL Stadium flyover divides opinion at home and abroad

South African reaction leaned celebratory while US outlets called it terrifying, after the lead jet's tracked altitude hit an unofficial low.
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