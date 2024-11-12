🔒 RW Johnson (pt. 2) – The new space race: US v China

China’s space program, rooted in the Cold War and driven by rocket pioneer Qian Xuesen, has rapidly advanced since the 1950s, culminating in the Tiangong space station. The station, smaller than the International Space Station, underscores China’s ambitions and rivalry with the U.S. in space. With expanding infrastructure and projects like the Mars rover, China’s program rivals NASA’s, heralding a new era of geopolitical tension and potential cooperation in space exploration.

China’s career in rocketry was essentially launched by a piece of McCarthyite madness in the US. Qian Xuesen was a brilliant Chinese scientist who studied at MIT and then spent nearly twenty years at Caltech. During the War he worked on the Manhattan Project, developing the first atom bomb, and also on the US reaction to Germany’s V-1 and V-2 rockets, the like of which had never been seen before. After the War Qian was sent to Germany to interview German rocket scientists – including Werner von Braun. He was by then considered one of the world’s foremost experts on the emerging science of rocketry. But after Mao had triumphed in China Qian was accused of Communist sympathies, stripped of his security clearance and put under house arrest. Only in 1955 was he allowed to leave for China, angrily declaring that he would never set foot again in America, which had treated him so badly. He became the indispensable father of China’s rocket programme. By 1970 China sent up its first satellite.

China’s space programme has, from the outset, been entirely controlled by the military. Within China those who work on the programme are routinely pictured wearing military uniforms, though in pictures for foreign consumption they are seen wearing civilian clothes. This, together with China’s well-documented history of technological espionage and intellectual property theft, led to the US Congress passing the Wolf Amendment in 2011 making NASA’s co-operation with the Chinese virtually impossible. Thanks to Edward Snowden we know that China managed to penetrate Pentagon and other computers and steal all the secrets of the F-35 stealth fighter. Unsurprisingly China’s new J-35A stealth fighter is almost a carbon copy of the F-35. Any serious Sino-American co-operation in space would have meant China gaining access to NASA’s computers…..

The striking thing about China’s space programme is how rapid it has been. The first Chinese man in space – or taikonaut – was in 2003, followed by the first woman in 2012. By far the most ambitious Chinese space project to date has been the construction of the Tiangong (“Heavenly Palace”) space station. (The International Space Station (ISS), a joint Russian-American project, has fallen foul of political tensions between the two countries upon the outset of the Ukraine war and it is scheduled soon to disappear.) The Tiangong was assembled from February 2020 onwards in eleven separate rocket missions. When completed it was only one third the size of the ISS but plans are afoot to double its size. China has invited various other countries to make use of Tiangong but the initial agreement of the European Space Agency (ESA) to do so has fallen through for political and other reasons. But China is keen to involve other countries in its effort. It already has a satellite tracking station in Namibia and is building a spaceport in Djibouti. But it is building several spaceports in China – at its Ningbo base alone it talks of soon making as many as 100 rocket launches a year.

Both Russia and China are deeply impressed that America’s GPS system – widely adopted around the world – has earned the US no less than $1.4 trillion and both of them have developed their own GPS systems – the Chinese one is known as Beidou, the Russian one as GLONASS. But all sides are deeply aware that the modern military depends utterly on satellites both for communication, intelligence and for targeting. Accordingly they have all developed anti-satellite (ASAT) weapons and any modern war would begin by an attack on the enemy’s satellites. Such is the sensitivity about this that there is great alarm even if an opponent’s spacecraft gets too close to any of the home country’s satellites. Naturally, a space station could also be used for military purposes but its larger size and predictable orbit would make it an easy target.

Part of the point of a space station or a lunar station is to allow scientific experiments in low or zero gravity – and, of course, to see how well astronauts can cope with life in low gravity. The latter is highly problematic: it is very hard for a human to maintain his or her strength or stamina in low gravity unless he/she does a ferocious amount of exercise. Even so, the best solution for a space station is to be rotated at sufficient speed to simulate Earth gravity. On the other hand, zero gravity is excellent for the 3-D printing of replacement human organs. If this is attempted on earth gravity often collapses these fragile structures but one can envisage a future in which the manufacture of replacement human organs becomes a major space industry.

Jeff Bizos, the founder of Amazon and of the Blue Origin space programme wants to take the space station idea a whole lot further by building giant domed cities in Earth orbit, for Bizos believes that as Earth’s population expands to 10.5 billion by 2050 it will be difficult to accommodate all these people in anything like comfortable circumstances here on Earth: they would be better off in orbit around the Earth. This seems questionable, particularly when one considers that many of these new people will be impoverished Africans. Space tourism for the well-heeled seems a safer bet.

With the approaching demise of the ISS, China will thus become the only country with a space station in Earth orbit. Moreover, in 2021 its Tianwen-1 mission reached Mars, orbiting it while it chose a landing zone, landed and then launched a rover, Zhurong (the God of Fire), which looks for minerals and water. But NASA actually has two rovers working on Mars, Perseverance and Curiosity. What is remarkable is the speed with which China has largely caught up with NASA.

As is well known, Elon Musk is determined to colonise Mars, creating a city of a million people there. Musk, indeed, says he wants to be one of those colonists himself and that he’d like to die on Mars “so long as it’s not on impact”. He has already declared that Donald Trump’s election will accelerate these plans which are beyond ambitious and depend, of course, on the prior establishment of NASA’s Lunar Gateway and lunar space station.

Musk has, as we all know, been developing his huge Starship rockets. Within his company, SpaceX, the Starship has always been known as “the BFR” (“big fucking rocket”) and it is indeed by far the largest vehicle ever to get off the ground. Both its stages are fully re-usable and it can carry up to 150 metric tonnes (re-usable) or 250 tonnes (expendable). It will be able to carry 100 people on long duration flights. The trip to Mars will take 80-150 days, depending on the coincidence of the orbits of Earth and Mars.

The Starship is 121 metres tall and has 33 engines, collectively delivering almost 700 times the thrust of an Airbus A320. It’s more than twice as powerful as the Saturn V which first took men to the Moon. It is powered by a mixture of liquid methane and liquid oxygen (“methalox”). The plan is to park several Starship tankers in Earth orbit, so that the passenger-carrying Starship can refuel completely before setting off.

Musk is determined to get to Mars in his lifetime and he is already 53, which means he’s in a great hurry. It appears he has at least partly convinced Trump who, since his election, has spoken favourably of a Mars mission and it seems possible that the Artemis programme will now get modified so that it is no longer only about establishing a moonbase but about reaching Mars too. Musk talks of a first Mars mission as early as 2026 but this is pooh-poohed by most space experts who are conscious of the immense technical challenges that will need to be met. On the other hand, throughout his career Musk has set over-ambitious targets – at Tesla, at SpaceX and so on – but having failed to achieve them he has then gone on to surprise his critics by still succeeding far sooner than they had imagined.

All the same there is a credibility problem. Musk sometimes talks of terraforming Mars – transforming the whole planet in an Earth-like direction. And if a Starship can carry 100 people to Mars, a city of a million there would mean 10,000 Starship trips….Meanwhile, as we have seen, there is no agreed legal framework about how the Moon may be exploited and governed, let alone Mars. All these problems will take on an even sharper urgency the more that private space capitalists like Musk get involved. Equally, Tesla produces many of its cars in China and Musk has developed a good relationship with the Chinese authorities. China might well wish to negotiate a closer relationship with SpaceX and Musk might be agreeable – though Congress and the Pentagon certainly won’t be.

So there are lots of problems. But the race has begun and it seems most unlikely now that it will be stopped by anything short of physical calamities.

