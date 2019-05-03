10 best Western Cape residential property investments: inland suburbs smash rankings

EDINBURGH — Residential property is a good investment if you buy in the right location. The area is usually more important than the design of the home, though obviously the building should be sound. In the Western Cape, the Atlantic Seaboard suburbs have dominated lists of best places to buy, year in and year out. But, data released this week by property statistics agency Lightstone reveals that inland areas are producing higher returns, in percentage terms, of late. Suburbs like Sillwood Heights, near Blue Downs, and Hospital Hill, Beaufort West, are solid performers looking at suburbs with high growth. At the luxury end of the market, it’s a close call to decide whether Bel Ombre, on the slopes of Table Mountain in the Constantia area, or beachside Llandudno is the most exclusive Cape Town address. – Jackie Cameron

From Lightstone