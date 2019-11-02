Pay your e-tolls they say – is it the right thing to do?

Finance Minister Tito Mboweni was painstakingly walking a tightrope this week as he delivered the medium term budget policy statement.

And while audiences may have been absorbing the tough news quietly behind the screens, the request to ‘pay your e-tolls’ may have increased the temperature somewhat.

While we continue to point fingers at state capture and tax avoiders, should we not as ordinary citizens also be held accountable?

Traffic fine bribes, unpaid TV licenses, jumping queues and not paying e-tolls, so the list can go on.

In philosophical circles one talks about a slippery slope, and how one small act of defiance, ultimately leads to bigger issues. Are these not the seeds of discontent?