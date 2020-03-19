Kokkie Kooyman: In 30 years of investing, I’ve never seen opportunities like this. MUST READ!

The financial sector has declined significantly, presenting very attractive investment opportunities. Last week, European financials were trading at new lows following the Figure 1 shows that this has been the sharpest correction compared to other periods of decline in the last century. Last week, European financials were trading at new lows following the 1987 Black Monday lows , recording a decline of 28% in just two weeks.Figure 1 shows that this has been the sharpest correction compared to other periods of decline in the last century.

At close of business on Monday (16 March), the MSCI World Financials Index was down 37% (in US dollar terms) from its 17 February 2020 peak. The decline has pushed quality banks and insurers throughout the world to record low prices, with stocks like ING Group in the Netherlands now on a forecasted dividend yield of 9%.

With markets around the world in turmoil, the financial sector should be the one that bounces back the most. It is difficult to be positive amidst the current doom and gloom but once the It is difficult to be positive amidst the current doom and gloom but once the turmoil caused by Covid-19 settles down, the financial sector should remain well positioned to grow shareholder value at 14%+ per annum. Figure 2 illustrates the impact different returns would have on shareholder value over the long term.

If our assumptions and the results of our research are correct, in 10 years’ time those who invest now will look back and be glad that they were brave enough to take advantage of opportunities at a time when so many others were fearful.

Comparing 2008 to 2020 – the financial sector has learnt from past mistakes. Let’s go back to the global financial crisis. In 2008, markets were down over 50% in US dollar terms, but showed significant gains the next year as shown in Figure 3 (the MSCI Emerging Markets Index gained 79.0% and the MSCI World Financials Index 31.1%).

There are several differences between the two sell-offs that are very important to understand in the context of the financial sector, which explains our confidence that there will be a sharp rebound.

The companies in which the Denker Global Financial Fund invests have been chosen for their quality and proven ability to grow shareholder value in both good and bad times. Our experience has shown that events like these shake out poor management teams (who were, for example, over-geared), and provide good management teams with strong balance sheets with the opportunity to take market share or buy weak opponents. In Figure 5 we show how JP Morgan and Essent Group have continued to grow shareholder value throughout the turbulence of the past 15 years, including 2008/2009. Based on these figures, and our research and contact with their management teams, we believe we can safely assume that this will also be the case in 2020 and thereafter. Yet, despite this track record, the market has sold them down to their lowest valuations (as measured by their price to book or P/B ratios) in 20+ years.

The diversification of our fund holdings across approximately 50 companies in the financial industry (retail banks, commercial banks, insurers, debt collectors, etc.) across the US, Europe, the UK and about 10 emerging markets, reduces risks significantly. With our long history of managing the fund, the quality of the companies we are invested in is high, as is evident in Figure 6 below.

We’ve made some changes to the portfolio and are proactively monitoring the environment for opportunities.