The ecommerce own goal

Level 4 and still many restrictions remain during our Covid-19 lockdown.

So when headlines across the globe are proudly declaring ecommerce surges, I am conflicted in my thoughts.

I am in agreement that government has reacted well amidst the Covid-19 outbreak and the initial lockdown, however some decisions that have followed beg belief.

Take the politicised nature of what can and can’t be done or sold online, while in other parts of the world – ecommerce is where job creation is.

