Diamonds on the tarmac; SAA needs independent fly-by

You can take the player out of aviation, but you can’t take aviation out of the player.

These words ring true when one reads that Kulula creator, turned hotel disrupter, Gidon Novick is set to re-enter the cockpit.

Quoted in FM, Novick says: “There is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to start with a fresh, efficient and unencumbered business model.”

He wants to start a new domestic airline. There must be space for something special here, as the government is hell-bent on a state-owned airline emerging from the SAA ashes, come what may.

And if Novick sees opportunity, one can be sure there are other aviation experts who see them as well.

Let’s hope this one doesn’t fly by the government’s cockpit.

