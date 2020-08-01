Celebrating everyday South Africans

Returning from work on Thursday evening, I was greeted by a power-less neighbourhood.

No, power is not breaking news; me being unprepared is what annoyed me, given that it was not part of the loadshedding timetable.

Having said that, I am sure the technicians required to fix the problem in the middle of the evening were caught unawares too.

So, it is thanks to a team who worked around the clock, away from family and friends, that meant our area woke up to lights.

Thank you to them, but also to every South African that puts the country and its people first.

If you’d like to receive the Weekender every Saturday in your inbox at 6am, please sign up here. You can also sign up to receive BizNews’ Daily Insider every weekday.

(Visited 11 times, 11 visits today)