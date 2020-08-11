Sasol profit warning fails to dampen enthusiasm for most popular SA stock

Stock market darling Sasol has warned it will report an annual loss as a result of falling oil and chemical prices and the impact of Covid-19 shutdowns. The announcement on the Stock Exchange News Service failed to dampen enthusiasm for the share, which is among the most closely watched in South Africa. Sasol has had a rollercoaster ride over the past year. It is down about 54% on its price this time in 2019, but 630% up on its 52-week low in March. It has been trading around R151/share this week. Trade in Sasol seems to have come from daytraders. – Jackie Cameron

Sasol trading statement for the financial year ended 30 June 2020

Sasol Limited

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)

(Registration number 1979/003231/06)

Sasol Ordinary Share codes: JSE: SOL NYSE: SSL

Sasol Ordinary ISIN codes: ZAE000006896 US8038663006

Sasol BEE Ordinary Share code JSE: SOLBE1

Sasol BEE Ordinary ISIN code: ZAE000151817

(Sasol or Company)

TRADING STATEMENT FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR ENDED 30 JUNE 2020

Sasol will announce group financial results for the year ended 30 June 2020

(2020 financial year) that were impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and a

severe decline in crude oil and chemical product prices. The impact of the

weak macro-economic environment was partly mitigated by a strong cash cost,

working capital and capital expenditure performance.

Shareholders are advised that, for the 2020 financial year:

– The loss per share is expected to be between R146,75 and R148,15 compared

to the prior year earnings per share of R6,97 (representing a decline of

more than 100%);

– Headline loss per share is expected to be between R8,72 and R14,86 compared

to the prior year headline earnings per share (HEPS) of R30,72

(representing a decline of more than 100%); and

– Core HEPS (CHEPS**) is expected to be between R11,02 and R18,56 compared

to the prior year CHEPS of R37,65.

Sasols adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation

(adjusted EBITDA*) is expected to decline by between 17% and 37% from R47,6

billion in the prior year, to between R30,0 billion and R39,5 billion. This

results from a 18% decrease in the rand per barrel price of Brent crude oil

coupled with much softer global chemical and refining margins impacting our

gross margins adversely, especially during the second half of the 2020

financial year. The cash fixed cost performance for the second half of the

year improved markedly, partly offsetting the impact of lower gross margins.

The loss per share was as a result of the decrease in the adjusted EBITDA as

well as notable non-cash adjustments to earnings. The largest contributor

relates to impairments of a number of cash generating units following the

decline in the long-term macro-economic outlook, and the fair value impact

following the commencement of partnering discussions for our Base Chemicals

assets in the United States. Aggregate pre-tax impairment charges of

approximately R112 billion have been recognised in the 2020 financial year.

Also read: Sasol leads pack as SA stocks post best performance in almost two decades

The impairments and fair value adjustments have impacted the reporting

segments as follows:

– Energy R12,5 billion across the portfolio;

– Base Chemicals R71,3 billion, primarily in the United States; and

– Performance Chemicals R27,7 billion, primarily relating to its share of

ethylene producing assets in the United States.

Other non-cash adjustments include:

– Unrealised losses of R7,4 billion on the translation of monetary assets

and liabilities due to the 23% weakening of the closing rand/US dollar

exchange rate; and

– Unrealised losses of R4,8 billion on the valuation of financial

instruments and derivative contracts.

– Depreciation of R3,9bn attributable to those Lake Charles Chemicals

Project (LCCP) units that reached beneficial operation.

The financial information on which this trading statement is based has not

been reviewed and reported on by the Company’s external auditors.

Sasol will release its Annual Financial Results on Monday, 17 August 2020,

for the year ended 30 June 2020. Given the prevalence of the COVID-19 pandemic,

and the associated restrictions placed on public gatherings, Sasol has

decided to pre-record its results presentation. Sasols President and Chief

Executive Officer, Fleetwood Grobler, and Chief Financial Officer, Paul

Victor, will present the results. The pre-recorded presentation will be

available on 17 August 2020 on the following link:

https://www.corpcam.com/Sasol17082020.

A conference call will also be hosted via webcast at 15h00 (SA) with Fleetwood

Grobler and Paul Victor to discuss the results and provide an update of the

business. Please confirm your participation by registering

online: https://www.corpcam.com/Sasol17August2020

* Adjusted EBITDA is calculated by adjusting operating profit for

depreciation, amortisation, share-based payments, remeasurement items,

change in discount rates of our rehabilitation provisions, all unrealised

translation gains and losses, and all unrealised gains and losses on our

derivatives and hedging activities.

** Core HEPS is calculated by adjusting headline earnings with non-recurring

items, earnings losses of significant capital projects (exceeding R4 billion)

which have reached beneficial operation and are still ramping up, all

translation gains and losses (realised and unrealised), all gains and losses

on our derivatives and hedging activities (realised and unrealised), and

share-based payments on implementation of BBBEE transactions. Adjustments in

relation to the valuation of our derivatives at period end are to remove

volatility from earnings as these instruments are valued using forward curves

and other market factors at the reporting date and could vary from period to

period. We believe core headline earnings are a useful measure of the group’s

sustainable operating performance.

Adjusted EBITDA and Core HEPS are not defined terms under IFRS and may not

be comparable with similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

The aforementioned adjustments are the responsibility of the directors of

Sasol. The adjustments have been prepared for illustrative purposes only and

due to their nature, may not fairly present Sasol’s financial position,

changes in equity, results of operations or cash flows.

11 August 2020

Sandton

