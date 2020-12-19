The world is changing fast and to keep up you need local knowledge with global context.
Searching for Sasol: Google trends paint a local picture
Former US president Bill Clinton once said: “Follow the trend lines, not the headlines.”
Tracking the Google Trends for 2020 (you can try it out here – https://trends.google.com/trends/yis/2020/ZA/) creates a picture of South African’s online behaviour.
The lists are based on search terms that had the highest spikes in the year, and, while some may be self-explanatory, there are some that might surprise.
Like the fact that ‘Sasol share price’ was the third most common word typed into the Google search bar.
While the Google Trends feature can’t forecast the future, it may give us a window into how people see 2021 playing out.
