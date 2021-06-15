Flash Briefing: Prosus extends foothold in EdTech; de Ruyter faces death threats; vaccinated South Africans unwelcome in Mauritius

Prosus was an early investor in education technology and has committed more than $3 billion in the sector since 2016. The company says the pandemic has accelerated the shift to online learning, as people stuck at home look to improve their skill set. Other Prosus sites include Udemy and Skillsoft.

Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter has been facing death threats and unfounded allegations after starting a clean-up operation at the power utility. This was revealed in a

News24 interview

where he discussed his work to turn around the company which has been gutted by corruption and mismanagement. The interview took place less than two weeks after

senior counsel Ishmael Semenya found

that allegations against De Ruyter were without substance. The allegations — made by former Eskom chief procurement officer Solly Tshitangano — included abuse of power, racial discrimination, poor governance, irregular recruitment, irregular staff appointments, and unlawful procurement.

Tshitangano was dismissed

for gross misconduct and breach of duties and responsibilities, among other charges. Commenting on the allegations and death threats against him, De Ruyter said it has a momentary impact. “But then, what ultimately motivates me is to prove my detractors and critics wrong — and then I carry on,” he told News24.