Best of 2021: ‘We want to build the Lanseria Airport of Cape Town’, says Rob Hersov

His outspoken views on the South African government and what needs to change made him a fan favourite with the BizNews community. Rob Hersov – who has worked with Rupert Murdoch and Johann Rupert – joined the BizNews Power Hour to discuss his exciting African Gold SPAC.

According to Bloomberg, the SPAC is targeting gold assets on the African continent and ‘raised a more-than-expected $360m ahead of a listing in New York on Friday. The 60-year old businessman joked that his mining magnate father – Basil Hersov – laughed when he was told about his son’s latest business endeavour.

‘He really burst out laughing when I told him what I was doing. He said, ‘you’ve tried everything in your career to avoid getting into the mining industry and here you are, aged 60. He thought it was so funny.’

In a BizNews exclusive, Hersov also revealed that he has purchased an airport in the Western Cape. Fisantekraal Airport – located just 13 km away from Durbanville – was built in 1943 by the British, says Hersov, and has four runways. ‘We want to build the Lanseria Airport of Cape Town. We’re renaming it Cape Winelands Airport.’

Hersov is no stranger to the aviation industry, founding Marquis Jet Europe – which he later sold to Warren Buffett.

‘Buffett called me in 2004 and said, ‘I’m buying your business’, said Hersov to Alec Hogg in an interview last year.

