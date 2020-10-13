Rob Hersov, SA billionaire who’d like to eject ANC

Many rich South Africans are emigrating, so fed up are they with the way the ANC has mismanaged the economy, as data suggests. Bucking this trend is Rob Hersov, a billionaire entrepreneur who sold a business to the world’s greatest investor, Warren Buffett, and has worked for titans of industry, like media owner Rupert Murdoch.

He’s back in SA to shake up the political establishment, as he told BizNews founder Alec Hogg. Can he do it? Listen to this fascinating interview with Hersov, who includes billionaire businessman Johann Rupert among his mentors, on The Alec Hogg Show with Rob Hersov. Hint: He’s a walker of the north.

Also taking on the ANC is former DA leader Mmusi Maimane, who sets out his vision to fix SA – including swapping BEE for a justice fund. Read the story, by my colleague Bernice Maune, here.

