Pick n Pay launches R4bn rights offer as part of major revamp strategy

Pick n Pay set out the terms of a R4 billion rights offer that forms part of a revamp of South Africa’s third-biggest grocer by revenue.

Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.

Join us for BizNews’ first investment-focused conference on Thursday, 12 September, in Hermanus, featuring top experts like Frans Cronje, Piet Viljoen, and more. Get insights on electricity and exploiting SA’s gas bounty from new and familiar faces. Register here.

By Ana Monteiro

Pick n Pay Stores Ltd. set out the terms of a 4 billion-rand ($221 million) rights offer that forms part of a revamp of South Africa’s third-biggest grocer by revenue.

The Cape Town-based company will offer 252.2 million shares at 15.86 rand each, it said in a statement Thursday. That’s 42% less than the closing price on July 10.

Ackerman Investment Holdings Pty Ltd., the holding company for the family of Pick n Pay founder Raymond Ackerman, has committed to following its rights up to 1.01 billion rand. Other shareholders have also said they will take part in the offer; together with AIH, they hold about 45% of the shares in issue currently.

The rights offer will be followed by an initial public offering of Pick n Pay’s low-cost Boxer business, likely by the end of this year.

As part of a three-year turnaround plan, Sean Summers — whom the company abruptly brought back as chief executive officer last year — also is sifting out under-performing stores from about 100 outlets that may be converted, refurbished or closed as part of the South African grocer’s strategy to return to profitability.

Read also:

© 2024 Bloomberg L.P.