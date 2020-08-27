Mashaba details why he can’t partner with Maimane on his new political party

After spending three years as the mayor of the Johannesburg metro, Black Like Me founder and businessman Herman Mashaba has opted to start his own party, The People’s Dialogue, to contest the municipal elections which will be held in 2021. Mashaba’s foray into politics is promising as he has a stellar reputation in business and under the DA, headed the Johannesburg council. The People’s Dialogue will officially launch on 29 August. Though only three councils – Ekurhuleni, Pretoria and Johannesburg – will be contested, Mashaba has now given more details on his party and the question which has been deliberated by some is: why isn’t he working with former DA leader, Mmusi Maimane? – Bernice Maune

By Bernice Maune

While Maimane and Mashaba enjoyed a close working relationship while in the DA, they have charted different paths since leaving the opposition party.

In response to a question on why the two leaders had not collaborated, at the BizNews Midweek Catch-up webinar, Mashaba said it was a matter of not wanting to force a marriage between them.

“Sometimes people have this perception and believe that people must work together. Absolutely, I think for me it would have been lovely, really, to work with Mmusi. But when I engaged him about starting The People’s Dialogue, he was already at the stage where he was doing his own thing.

Read also: Mmusi Maimane on court ruling set to shake up SA politics, electoral change

“And we said one day when we get an opportunity to work together, we will. But I think it is unfair for people to expect it and to force a marriage. And I’m sure that’s the very same thing he feels. I think let’s allow Mmusi to do what he is doing and allow me to do what I’m doing.

Read also: Working for Herman Mashaba, a politician with empathy

“But if you just want a forced marriage, that’s when you’re really looking for disaster. Yes, it would really have been wonderful. Now, Tim, I’ve got lots of respect for him as a person, and I really would appreciate an opportunity to work with him. But at the moment, he’s not ready. He’s got his own project that he’s working on. And I really wish him everything of the best to succeed because I know he will. His agenda is to unseat the ANC and put in a government that can take care of the people of South Africa,” said Mashaba.

Catch up on the full webinar with broadcaster Tim Modise and The People’s Dialogue founder Herman Mashaba.

(Visited 3 times, 3 visits today)