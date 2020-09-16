Broadcasters are required to pay royalties to recording artists and record producers. By doing this, they recognise the value of each artist’s artistic work.

By the end of September 2019, the SABC owed the South African Music Rights Organisation (SAMRO) over R160.4m. This was a debt due to thousands of authors and composers whose music is played on the public broadcaster’s television and radio stations. In October last year, the SABC had paid 35% of this longstanding debt.

The Copyright Amendment Bill, drafted by the department of trade and industry was passed by Parliament, ready to receive the president’s signature in March 2019. The Bill would give more young people access to education as the strict enforcement of copyright on books and other publications through the outdated Copyright Act of 1978, has hampered access to learning. The Copyright Amendment Bill would also give South African actors a piece of the pie each time a production is sold overseas. They would also more easily claim ongoing royalties alongside their foreign counterparts in international movies.

Despite all of its benefits, the legislation has been opposed by publishers, record companies, Hollywood Studios, global content streaming services, as well as Multichoice.

As an avid activist, local actor Jack Devnarain has followed the process closely and often tweets his support for the passing of the legislation.

We represent musicians’ unions. We represent authors, producers, Animators, Filmmakers. We are a coalition of like-minded South Africans who see the Copyright Amendment Bill for what it is – a destructive, ill-fated attempt at modernizing the IP laws. We need a better bill. https://t.co/vViQjPelWP — CCSA (@CCSA_Official) September 14, 2020

I’m continually amazed by organizations in the film/tv/theatre sector that call for ‘unity in the industry’. What the hell are you even talking about?! You think broadcasters WANT to be friends with actors? You think producers will fall over themselves to pay you royalties?! — Jack Devnarain (@JackD157) September 14, 2020

