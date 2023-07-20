The world is changing fast and to keep up you need local knowledge with global context.
Explosion rocks Johannesburg CBD: One fatality, over 40 injured as investigations underway
An explosion in Johannesburg’s CBD resulted in tragedy, leaving one person dead and more than 40 others injured. Authorities are investigating the cause of the blast, which caused significant damage to streets and overturned vehicles. Initial speculation pointed to a gas pipeline burst, but the city’s supplier, Egoli Gas, dismissed the possibility, stating no pressure loss in their systems. Electricity remains disrupted in the affected area, and investigations are ongoing to determine the cause of the incident.
Johannesburg Explosion Leaves Scores Injured in South Africa’s Economic Hub
By Khuleko Siwele and Amogelang Mbatha
An explosion in the central business district of South Africa’s commercial capital of Johannesburg killed at least one person and left more than 40 others injured, according to Radio 702.
Authorities are yet to identify the cause of the Wednesday afternoon blast that resulted in major damage to streets, although initial speculation pointed to a burst gas pipeline. The city’s supplier Egoli Gas Ltd. said a leak was unlikely as its systems had not experienced any loss of pressure.
“When we were on site around midnight with the leadership including the city manager and all the departments that were involved, we did not have a tentative explanation, because the investigation is still underway,” City Power spokesman Isaac Mangena said in an interview with Radio 702 on Thursday.
Electricity is yet to be restored to Bree substation, the closest substation to the epicenter, Mangena said.
The explosion overturned minibus taxis and several other vehicles, while one of the streets “seemed to have been split wide open,” ER24, an emergency medical service, said in a statement. “Initial reports from the scene showed that several people had sustained minor to moderate injuries,” it said.
