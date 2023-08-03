SARS Press Release: Reaffirming commitment to lawful operations

The South African Revenue Service (SARS) denies claims made by Julius Malema of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) that President Ramaphosa instructed an investigation into the tax affairs of EFF Gala Dinner attendees. SARS reaffirms its commitment to lawful operations and urges citizens to support the institution’s role in building a capable state and promoting well-being for all South Africans. SARS emphasises its independence from political interference and encourages reporting any unlawful actions by its employees.

SARS MEDIA STATEMENT

Tshwane, 2 August 2023 –

The South African Revenue Service (SARS) has noted the statement made by Mr. Julius Malema at the recently concluded press conference of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF). The statement purports that there was a meeting between President Cyril Ramaphosa and SARS Commissioner Mr. Edward Kieswetter where President Ramaphosa gave Commissioner Kieswetter an instruction to investigate the tax affairs of those that attended and sponsored the EFF Gala Dinner held on 27 July 2023.

Today’s statement was preceded by the statement made by Mr. Malema on Saturday at the EFF rally that SARS is “harassing” his family with a view to find anything unlawful against him for nefarious purpose.

SARS does not, as a matter of routine, comment on statements made about it in the party-political realm. SARS is however duty bound on this occasion to issue a response. SARS categorically and strongly denies that any such meeting between President Ramaphosa and Commissioner Kieswetter took place.

Commissioner Kieswetter has on many occasions made it abundantly clear that if there were ever any undue influence on his work, or if he were to be given unlawful instructions by any politician, he would immediately resign his position, rather than undermine his oath of office. Commissioner Kieswetter has worked relentlessly to rebuild SARS after it was repurposed by individuals to further the corrupt intent of State Capture. He would therefore work to protect the hard work of more than 12 500 SARS employees rather than entertain any unlawful request. He has also on numerous occasions cautioned that any SARS employee who takes instruction or colludes with any taxpayer is in breach of the law and faces dismissal.

SARS wishes to remind all law-abiding citizens of the vital role the revenue authority plays in the affairs of the country by collecting revenue to build a capable State in order to address major challenges of poverty, joblessness, inequality and promote the well-being of all South Africans. It therefore behoves all South Africans to restrain themselves from besmirching the image of this important institution that is critical for the sustenance and support of our democracy. SARS conducts its work lawfully, without fear, favour or prejudice. Any member of the public who becomes aware of SARS employees acting outside of the law are invited to report this to the SARS fraud hotline or directly to the Office of the Commissioner at [email protected].

For the future prosperity of our country, it is fundamentally non-negotiable that the institutions that serve citizens and carry out a constitutional mandate, are left free to carry on their work without any unnecessary political interference.

