Myeni and Mathenjwa arrested for corruption and fraud

By Chris Steyn

Former South African Airways (SAA) Board Chairperson Dudu Myeni was arrested, taken to court and bailed today (Friday 29 September).

The same fate befell former Sondolo IT Director Trevor Mathenjwa.

The dramatic development was confirmed in a statement by National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) Investigating Directorate spokesperson Sindisiwe Seboka.

The two appeared in the the Richards Bay Magistrates Court in KwaZulu-Natal.

They were granted bail of R10 000 each.

Former SAA Board Chairperson Dudu Myeni arrested in gratification case connected to defunct BOSASA pic.twitter.com/qJKiJ5Y0V1 — NPASouthAfrica (@NPA_Prosecutes) September 29, 2023

Sindisiwe’s statement read:

“The pair was arrested this morning on charges of corruption and fraud of over R300k, for gratifications offered and received from BOSASA and its subsidiary Sondolo IT.

“During the tenure of Myeni as chairperson of the SAA, she had a legal duty to disclose her interests in terms of the SAA Conflict of Interest Policy, which we allege she failed to do so.

“Myeni thus stands accused of corruption for receiving gratification from BOSASA subsidiary Sondolo IT, offered by Trevor Mathenjwa, the company’s former director.

“Myeni is accused of having received security upgrades for her Richards Bay premises during May 2014 to March 2015, to the value of R200k.

“She is further accused of benefiting from hotel accommodation and travel expenses for her and persons close to her, from BOSASA, facilitated by Blake Travels, between May 2014 and March 2015 for over R107k.”

The matter returns to court on 17 November for “disclosure of the case docket”.

