DuduMyeni plays Zondo for a fool, embarrasses SA

What will it take to get Jacob Zuma, Duduzane Zuma, Edward Zuma and Zuma friend Dudu Myeni behind bars? The police have wasted no time in arresting proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri and his wife, Mary, in connection with about R100m in fraud and money-laundering, yet these high profile family members still have their freedom.

The Zumas, Myeni and friends have cost billions in taxpayers’ funds wasted in propping up entities like SAA that they have damaged – with another R17bn on its way for the failed airline and billions more for other state-owned organisations. The Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture, devoted to confirming the details of financial scandals in the Zuma era and dragging them out, has cost, at last count, at least R700m.

This week SA was still being ‘entertained’ by the spectacle of Dudu ‘wrecking ball’ Myeni behaving as though she is above the law. At the Zondo commission she brazenly revealed the details of a witness, even though asked not to do so, and arrogantly shrugged off the fact she does not have a bachelor’s degree even though she states this on her CV.

Thankfully, private forensic investigator Paul O’Sullivan has Myeni and others in his sights. The man who put former Interpol chief Jackie Selebi behind bars says he will see Dudu in jail. You can read his message to the former SAA chairperson, here.

