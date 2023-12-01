Issued by Ald Tania Campbell – DA Leader in the City of Ekurhuleni

Today, the Democratic Alliance (DA) in the City of Ekurhuleni laid charges of assault against the EFF Councillors in the City of Ekurhuleni who attacked DA councillors at their benches in Germiston Council Chambers, yesterday.

At the sitting of the Ordinary Council Meeting on 30 November 2023, the EFF stormed the DA benches and began to push, manhandle and assault DA councillors. Cllr Victor Lukhele, specifically, was shoved to the ground and kicked and stomped. An apt expression of the cowardice, and barbarity we have come to expect from the EFF.

The EFF Speaker of Council, Cllr. Nthabiseng Tshivhenga, failed to control the meeting. Instead, she sat idle, while her EFF comrades physically assaulted councillors. Once matters escalated violently, the Speaker abruptly adjourned the meeting and walked out, leaving the EFF councillors to continue their assault on the DA councillors unabated.

The unprovoked attack shows their complete disdain for democracy. Council chambers are to be used to debate issues, and sort our differences out in a constructive way – not blatant violence. When the Council Protection Services were summoned into the Council Chamber, the EFF turned on them, shouting: “who authorised you to enter the chambers, we are in charge here”.

This assault on democracy, because that is what it is, is what leads us to lay criminal charges. The EFF’s mandate of thuggery and anarchy comes at a cost to service delivery of the people, and we will not allow it any further.

Council cannot be collapsed by violence every time the EFF feels it suits them. Most importantly residents need to be aware that an attack on councillors in chambers, only means that their service delivery will be even more delayed. No more. We look forward to seeing these criminals held to account by the South African Police Service (SAPS), and the judiciary.

