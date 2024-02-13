AfriForum fights for freedom of speech – after student’s suspension 

By Chris Steyn

AfriForum Youth has instructed its legal team to investigate possible legal proceedings over the temporary suspension of a senior student at the North-West University (NWU).

The student, Shaun Christie, is being censured for openly objecting to the subject that was discussed during an orientation event. Among other issues, LBGTQIA+ rights were being aired.

Action was taken against Christie after he argued that students did not feel safe talking about Christianity, but that discussions about gender issues were allowed.

Christie has since made a video in which he says he was provisionally expelled for “standing up and saying what everyone is too afraid to say due to threats from higher authorities”.

In his reaction, Ronald Peters, spokesperson for AfriForum Youth, points out students should not be prevented from expressing their opinion if they did not agree with certain positions or activities on campus.

“This case goes to the heart of freedom of expression, a constitutional right that must be protected in all democratic societies,” Peters states.

“We support the principle that universities should be places of open dialogue and different opinions, where students should not be suppressed, silenced, or punished for their personal beliefs. This student did not violate any other student’s rights, but his right to freedom of expression was however violated and his right to freedom of association was taken away from him and his fellow students. We cannot allow the management of a university to drive a narrative and not allow students to stand up against it if they do not agree with it,” he adds.

Peters says AfriForum Youth will now investigate the grounds for the student’s temporary suspension. “According to information received, the student was suspended due to alleged disrespectful behavior. His suspension entails, among other things, that he may not enter the campus or use any facilities. He may also not participate in any academic proceedings or be entitled to any rights to which an NWU student may normally lay claim,” he adds.

Meanwhile, AfriForum Youth has instructed its legal team to advise the student with his appeal against the suspension and will continue to be involved in the case against the university.

