Endeavor SA – Great start Dr Schreiber, SA can capitalise on Nomad visas, reap benefits

South Africa’s new digital nomad visa, launched in May, aims to attract global professionals earning over R1 million annually to work remotely for up to 3 years. Advocated by Endeavor South Africa, it promises economic growth through foreign income, local spending, and skills transfer, positioning SA as a hub for innovation.

SA can capitalise on Nomad Visas, and reap the benefits

Endeavor encouraged by new minister of Home Affairs commitment to focus on facilitating a smooth work visa process

The new South African remote work, or digital nomad visa, could be a gamechanger for the local tech industry and entrepreneurs, providing a positive step towards positioning the country as a global hub for remote work, innovation and skills transfer. The visa, which came into effect on 20 May this year, will also contribute towards the economy, tourism and cultural exchange.

This is according to Endeavor South Africa, which works to scale and accelerate the growth of high-impact tech businesses by providing them with access to global funders, international markets and a network of successful local and global entrepreneurs for tailored one-to-one mentorship.

The remote visa allows foreign nationals earning over R1 million per year from foreign employers to legally work remotely from South Africa for up to 3 years. This move is expected to attract high-earning professionals and entrepreneurs to the country, driving local economic growth and development.

From an economic perspective, remote nomad visas bring in foreign income, stimulate local spending, and attract skilled professionals who can contribute to the country’s workforce and innovation ecosystem. This influx of diverse talent leads to knowledge exchange, cross-cultural collaboration, and the creation of new opportunities for both local residents and expatriates.

“This is a huge opportunity for South Africa to benefit from a growing global trend that is delivering real benefits for the economies, tourism industries and entrepreneurial ecosystems for the countries which have adopted these types of visas,” says Endeavor South Africa capital markets lead Antonia Bothner.

Bothner says it was encouraging to hear the new Minister of Home Affairs, Leon Schreiber, say that work visas were high on his agenda. He committed to improve the processes for work visas, saying that they are critical for economic growth. He also expressed excitement about the recent move towards a remote working visa, which would make a huge difference when implemented, saying: “That is the first opportunity to signal to the world that SA is actually serious about attracting what we need for our economy,” he said.

The issue of remote visas has been transformative in several countries. Portugal offers two year renewable work visas with proof of employment. Many other countries offering similar visas, usually requiring proof of income and employment, include Spain, Italy, Greece, Brazil, UAE, Thailand, Indonesia, Mauritius and Seychelles.

According to Pieter Levels, founder of the Nomad List, there are expected to be 1 billion digital nomads working across the world by 2035.

Bothner says, “One just needs to look globally to see how beneficial these visas are, because young talent, that is so mobile, digital and forward thinking, is infusing fresh perspectives, energy and talent in the countries where they are working.”

“South Africa has good internet access, offers a very high quality of life and a relatively low cost of living. Simplifying and expediting the granting of these visas will facilitate movement and break down barriers, and should open doors to an additional flow of both talent and capital, which often go hand in hand, into South Africa,” Bothner says.

According to Harvard Business Review, digital nomads invest their time and money in the local economy without taking local jobs, and build bridges with local knowledge workers, helping workers and local communities. Digital nomads may play a key role in fostering entrepreneurship and the creation of technology clusters. It also said that foreign entrepreneurs congregating in a shared space for even a few months can spur new connections and new enterprises.

Bothner expects new visa regulations to result in injecting energy, fresh perspectives, and more importantly the message that our country is open for business. “We are moving to a more open sourced way of thinking, this is vital for the country. Not only will this yield benefits to the economy overall, but with skills transfer being a big component, it is essentially an investment in our productive capacity now and for the future.” she says.

