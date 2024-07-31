How criminals bypass electric fences and how to improve security

South African households and businesses should be alert to the methods criminals use to bypass electric fences. Despite their deterrent effect, these fences can be vulnerable if not properly installed or maintained. Techniques like the “V stick,” conduit pipes, and cutting at multiple points are commonly employed. Ensuring proper installation, regular inspections, and integrating additional security measures, such as smart cameras and alarms, can enhance protection against breaches.

Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.

Join us for BizNews’ first investment-focused conference on Thursday, 12 September, in Hermanus, featuring top experts like Frans Cronje, Piet Viljoen, and more. Get insights on electricity and exploiting SA’s gas bounty from new and familiar faces. Register here.

By Hanno Labuschagne

South African households and businesses should be wary of the techniques criminals use to bypass their electric fences.

While these additional boundaries can deter would-be burglars and robbers from entering a property, they are not fool-proof and are particularly susceptible if not installed or maintained properly.

Two major security companies — Fidelity and Bull Security — previously told MyBroadband about the methods criminals used to bypass electric fences.

Bull Security operations manager French Jooste said the “V stick” was a popular technique.

“Criminals will insert this stick underneath the electric wires to lift the wires away from the wall, creating a small space to climb through,” Jooste said.

“In some instances, though not so regular, we find that they will bend the fence downward away from the wall.”

Other common tactics that Bartmann described included:

Using conduit pipes to open a gap and lift the wires without letting them touch each other.

Slipping conduit pipes with a slit cut along their length over the wires so that they are isolated from each other.

Climbing over at wall corners or by using steps on the wall.

Cutting the fence at more than one place at the same time.

Isolating part of the fence using high-tension cables, then cutting the wires between them.

Damaged electric fencing

One of the big reasons these techniques are successful is due to poor or improper fence installation or damage that has gone unnoticed.

The initial installation of the fence must be done by a registered installer who can issue a certificate of compliance (CoC) for their work.

The recently established National Electric Fence Association (NEFA) is building a central database for CoC on electric fence installations, under the instruction of the Department of Employment Labour (DEL).

The database will assist DEL-appointed inspectors in conducting quality control of CoCs to ensure they comply with electric fence standards and enable customers to search for registered installers authorised by the DEL to issue electric fence CoCs.

Bartmann recommended getting a consultant to write a technical specification for the required fence, which can then be sent to multiple registered electric fence installers servicing your area.

Registered installers must also be used to regularly check the fence for damage to its insulation, earth loops, and connections.

Bartmann said the important points to consider at installation are as follows:

Resistance — Use low-resistance wiring like aluminium and target less than 500 ohms per energiser

— Use low-resistance wiring like aluminium and target less than 500 ohms per energiser Height — Where walls could allow criminals to get a foothold, the fence should stretch higher than 80cm

— Where walls could allow criminals to get a foothold, the fence should stretch higher than 80cm Zone numbers — Keep the fence length per energiser low to enable security companies to find penetration points faster

— Keep the fence length per energiser low to enable security companies to find penetration points faster Lifespans — Premium fencing can last up to 10 years, while a cheap fence will only last about two years

— Premium fencing can last up to 10 years, while a cheap fence will only last about two years Wall characteristics — Ensure boundary walls are more than 2 metres high and are made from a double row of bricks

In addition to ensuring the quality and worksmanship of the fence, you can integrate additional solutions to improve security.

Firstly, Bartmann advised adding spikes to the top of the wall to make it difficult for criminals to get a hold on it.

Secondly, Jooste recommended that the fence must be connected to an alarm that your security company can monitor.

That will ensure they can respond quickly when the fence is cut, damaged, or opened.

In addition, a smart camera or beams that can connect to a mobile phone app can help you quickly detect if a criminal has breached your fence and gained access to your property.

“This acts as a digital perimeter fence. The camera learns what is normal behaviour and also can alert security companies, residents or business owners to any activity that crosses a specific line,” Bartmann said.

Amazon’s Ring doorbell camera is just one of many types of smart cameras that can detect early intrusion of your property. Editorial credit: BrandonKleinPhoto / Shutterstock.com

Read also:

This article was first published by MyBroadband and is republished with permission